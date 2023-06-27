Erika Wallace has officially been named Wayne State’s Athletic Director.
After holding the role in an interim position for six months, Wallace’s title changed to permanent AD on June 7. She is the first woman to hold the position in WSU Athletics history.
Wallace, a Grand Valley State women’s basketball alumna, said she’s honored to take on the role of AD and approaches it with a servant mentality. She said her experience as a former student-athlete helps her connect with and understand the needs of the student-athletes she serves.
“I'm so excited to serve the coaches and the staff and the student athletes,” Wallace said. “It's kind of a full circle moment for me as well being a former student-athlete at a Division II institution. If you would have told me when I was playing basketball back in the day that I would someday be in this seat, I probably would have looked at you like you were crazy.”
Sophomore baseball student-athlete TJ McAllister said Wallace has changed the identity of WSU Athletics and redefined the role of an AD by going out of her way to support her athletes at events and make it known she is there for them.
“I’ve never met a more supportive asset with more positivity in an athletic program anywhere I have been in my life,” McAllister said. “She has always been around every sport to support the athletes. She doesn't force her presence… and makes it known that she is always going to be working really hard for us like we will be for her in trying to bring home championships for WSU.”
Wallace earned a bachelors in exercise physiology and a master’s of public administration from GVSU.
Before starting at WSU as the Athletic Chief of Staff in July 2019, Wallace worked across various departments at GVSU for 11 years gaining experience in admissions, financial aid, enrollment management, supervising coaches, NCAA compliance, fundraising and involvement in NCAA committees and similar intercollegiate boards.
Wallace said being the first woman AD at WSU is a great honor.
“I think it is a testament to all of those trailblazers that came before us,” she said. “My path has been fairly easy compared to what some of the females in my profession have had to break down those stereotypes and those walls. I'm super thankful that they fought for equal rights and paved the way for me to be able to sit in this chair today.”
Women lead 24% of Division II institutions as ADs, and 42% of Division II athletes play on women’s teams, according to the NCAA. Cross country and track and field student-athlete Charlene Yarema said representation and equality of opportunity are important.
“As a woman in sport, I’m super excited that we have such a strong, powerful woman who is dedicated to our student-athletes and our athletic department as a whole,” Yarema said.
Wallace is one of four female head administrators in the GLIAC, serving alongside Saginaw Valley State University’s Angela Pohl, GVSU’s Keri Becker and Michigan Technological University’s Suzanne Sanreget.
Since starting in the fall, Wallace created a position for a full-time licensed professional as Assistant Athletic Director for Mental Health and Wellness and hired Jeff Williams to fulfill student-athlete mental health needs.
“We got one and I feel like we need five, but it's the first step towards the right direction,” she said. “And this person comes with experience specifically in athletic departments within this realm. I'm excited with what this individual is going to bring to our department, but specifically for our student athletes. It just was a need. And I'm excited that we are able to start fulfilling one of those needs.“
Yarema said she is happy to see this position be implemented.
“Mental health awareness is more prevalent now than ever, and it’s very refreshing to see that Wallace prioritizes the mental health of her student-athletes,” Yarema said.
Wallace succeeds former AD Rob Fournier who held the title for 22 years before mysteriously being placed on leave last fall. Wallace said that she has been working on restructuring and streamlining some of the staffing and that creating the Assistant AD for Mental Health and Wellness position is one of the biggest changes she has made so far.
“With new leadership, there's always going to be change no matter where that is,” Wallace said. “I'm lucky enough to have been here for four years, so I've known the culture and how we've operated… There's always room for growth. Change is inevitable with leadership, and we will continue to do and make decisions that make sense for our growth here in athletics.”
Wallace said revamping the snack station is another project athletes requested and her administration is hoping to complete by the time they are regularly practicing again in the fall.
“Food is big,” Wallace said. “That's something that the student athletes have communicated to us, so we're looking at maybe relocating it (the snack station) a little bit, getting a sponsorship and opening the availability to once per day rather than just after your workouts. We're starting to work through all of that right now.”
McAllister said he appreciates all of the support from Wallace and the entire athletic department and hopes to see all the teams bring home GLIAC Championships in the near future.
“We all have the skill, we all have the assets, we all have the people to guide us there with our coaching staff, support staff and medical staff,” he said. “I firmly believe with all the help we have at our university, every single team can win a GLIAC Championship and should be in the hunt for one from now on."
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Wayne State Athletics.
Commented