The team presented its fall strategies at the annual GLIAC Football Media Day on July 31, announcing plans for the 2023 football season.
Streamed virtually on GLIAC’s YouTube channel, the event was attended by Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Davenport, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Saginaw Valley and WSU’s head football coach Tyrone Wheatley, along with players Drake Reid (CB) and Blake Bustard (Offensive Tackle).
Wheatley, a 16-year coaching veteran and graduate of University of Michigan, is entering the Fall season off the heels of serving as running back coach for the Denver Broncos. Wheatley said he is excited to be back home in Michigan.
“There’s a history of tradition with me there, so at the same time, I just want to be home, help my community be a part of something,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley said it’s important for him to instill a sense of pride in his players, as well as the confidence to pursue their dreams.
“As you go through this game and as you grow in life, you have so many things that you go through and so many people that come in and out your life, you have to make it your own and be true to yourself,” Wheatley said.
While introducing star players Reid and Bustard, Wheatley said Reid is a very consistent athlete.
“Off the field, a great academic young man, takes care of his business and suits my core values right off the bat,” Wheatley said. “When you see him play football and hear him on the field, he’s the same way.”
Reid said regardless of the incoming head coach, the team knew they needed to be focused for the upcoming season, while Reid himself explained he hoped to make an impact within the team.
“Ever since I got to Wayne State, I just wanted to impact the program in a positive way and set myself up for the future,” he said.
Bustard said the team this year consists of young players with a lot of experience from previous years.
“We transitioned to Coach Wheatley, we met him and saw what he was about and continued to buy-in even more, and we’re just there for each other and the coaches,” Bustard said.
Following the 2022 season, Wheatley said the expectation is figuring out how to maintain unity.
“We have to grow into the process and learn to play hard football games,” Wheatley said. “How do we score touchdowns, how do we come back, how do we stick together, and be together as brothers and live and fight through those hard times.”
Bustard said the team knows what they have to do to avoid a repeat of last year's 1-9 season.
“With another year of everybody being around each other and truly understanding the needs and what’s expected of college football, I feel like it’s going to take us a long way this year and help us close out those games that we kind of let slip through our fingers last year,” Bustard said.
Wayne State’s Warrior football team starts their season at Slippery Rock tonight at 6 p.m.
