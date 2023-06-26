Members of the Wayne State community joined thousands of fellow metro Detroiters to march along Woodward Avenue Saturday morning for the commemorative 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Walk to Freedom.
The walk, organized by the Detroit chapter of the NAACP, intended to honor the original Walk to Freedom of 1963 and its goals of combating racial violence and segregation in southern states along with advocating for greater economic opportunities for the Black community in northern cities.
WSU’s Director of Communication Affairs Stacie Clayton, organized the WSU Freedom Walkers event in conjunction with the Freedom Walk with the goal of creating “a sea of green amongst the thousands of participants.”
Clayton said she believes the importance of participating in the Freedom Walk as members of WSU lies in the shared values of the walk and the University.
“Last year, Wayne State University again was ranked the best public university in Michigan at helping economically disadvantaged students succeed. We were the top performer for social mobility, clearly indicating that a WSU education can help remove barriers to economic equality and aid our students to achieve Dr. King’s dream,” Clayton said. “Participating in the Freedom Walk demonstrates our commitment to fulfilling Dr. King’s dream.”
Proceeding the Walk to Freedom in 1963, King gave an early version of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in Detroit. King’s memory and role in Detroit history were celebrated with the unveiling of a statue of his likeness in Hart Plaza a day prior to the 60th Commemorative Walk.
Co-chair for the WSU Black Faculty and Staff Association JaMay Edwards said she attended the march to honor the legacy of King.
“I feel like any time the city comes together to display unification in a peaceful way in the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I feel like that’s always a positive thing,” Edwards said.
Edwards said it’s important to acknowledge the significance of the march in today’s political climate.
“Inequality is creeping back in. You see it everywhere whether it’s living conditions, education, housing, the rates of incarceration, all kinds of disparities,” Edwards said. “We have to make sure we shine a light on these issues continually because it will come back. It’s something we need to work hard at.”
Another member of WSU who marched down Woodward was Associate Political Science Professor Sharon Lean, who said WSU’s participation in the march was vital to demonstrating an active role in the university’s community and the greater community of the city of Detroit.
“We are in the heart of Detroit. I feel like faculty, students and staff should be as engaged as possible in the life of the city. Especially in big events in the life of the city like this one,” Lean said.
The Commemorative 60th anniversary of the Walk to Freedom was a part of events last week which Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed as the “June Jubilee: Celebration of Freedom,” recognizing civil rights history in Michigan and the values of equality and social justice.
The march began at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Woodward Avenue and concluded at Hart Plaza where a number of prominent figures, including President of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony and Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, gave speeches to the attendees.
Speaking to the crowd gathered at the Hart Plaza amphitheater, Lt. Governor of Michigan Garlin Gilchrist remarked on the importance of remembering the Walk to Freedom 60 years later.
“This movement is generational. We have a role to play to create space for young people to define the present and the future of this movement,” Gilchrist said, “so I challenge all of you to make sure that someone younger than you is leading you today and tomorrow.”
Sam Stroud is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gw3434@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by Sam Stroud.
