On Tuesday, Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson issued an email to the campus community providing details on how the fall 2021 semester will operate.
“With COVID-19 vaccines more readily available — and all Michigan residents age 16 and older eligible for vaccines beginning April 5 — I believe this fall will see a return to many of our beloved campus activities, events and traditions,” Wilson said.
The email stated different fall plans for multiple on-campus affairs, ranging from in-person classes to student life.
The majority of courses held during the fall 2021 semester will be offered in person, Wilson said. More online options will still be offered as well, giving students the ability to enroll in either a traditional face-to-face course or an online one, he said. Students should take note of what format the course is being offered in when registering.
WSU also plans to resume in-person events, Wilson said.
“We know our students miss all the student activities, campus celebrations and wonderful traditions — we do, too. These are integral parts of the Wayne State student life experience. We look forward to resuming these in person, with appropriate health guidelines in place and virtual options for those who prefer to continue to engage via this format,” he said.
All events and activities will strictly follow CDC and state guidelines relating to the type of event, he said. Online events will continue through the fall.
Campus housing and dining will be open for students, Wilson said. Dining and retail will follow CDC guidelines, and any student who wishes to dorm on campus is free to apply. Possible changes to campus housing guest policies for fall 2021 were not mentioned in the email.
“These plans are subject to change based on vaccine distribution, case rates, and ongoing guidance from state and federal health organizations. All students, faculty and staff will be expected to follow on-campus health procedures and guidelines,” according to the email.
Wilson’s full email can be found here.
Arben Gacaferi is a correspondent for The South End. He can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
