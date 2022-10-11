The Wayne State Student Senate filled two positions and discussed current initiatives at its general body meeting Thursday.
Students Hasan Alatabi and Ridaa Khan were elected to fill two Senator at Large vacancies.
During the President's report, Senate President Yousra Zouani said Senate will be hosting a Presidential Search listening party Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in light of Wilson’s resignation from his position as WSU President.
Zouani said this event will allow members to discuss qualities and possible projects they’d like the next President to focus on to the Board of Governors.
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said the Irvin D. Reid Honors College is offering several projects and programs for honors students: The Applebaum Emerging Leaders Program, the Rocket Summer Tech internship, the Detroit Fellows Tutoring Project and The Finish Line Fund.
Bedi said the top enrollment in the honors college is from Wayne County, followed by Oakland County and Macomb County. She said the committee would like to diversify the population of honors students at WSU.
The honors college currently has a graduation rate of 15.3% — the highest it’s ever been, Bedi said.
Graduate School Representative Mohamed Dabaja said the Graduate School will start to require PhD students to take a Responsible Conduct of Research course.
Dabaja said RCR teaches students how to properly conduct research and what to expect in a research environment.
Director of Government Affairs Abe Ahmad said an the Government Affairs Project Group is preparing to create an initiative that will increase Arab American programming on campus.
“I have met with a representative from the OMSE (The Office of Multicultural Student Engagement )-- Stephanie Hawkes, and when I presented this idea to her, she expressed deep interest in bringing it into fruition,” he said in an email to The South End on Oct. 10.
The project group’s Contraceptive Vending Machine initiative launched Oct. 2021 adding condoms to campus vending machines.
Bedi said in an Oct. 10 email to TSE the Community Affairs Project Group plans to provide campus with better access to contraceptives.
“The expansion goals are to get the contraception in more vending machines and (in) more buildings,” she said. “Additionally, we’re looking to have different forms of contraception and connecting more with the Campus Health Center.”
The project currently stocks condoms for $4 in one vending machine in Chatsworth Suites, and Bedi said the plans are to expand to other residence halls on campus.
The Parking Pass initiative will begin production once the initial process for creating them is finished, Bedi said.
The next Senate meeting will be Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Ashley Harris is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Alivia Vandale. She can be reached at gw8302@wayne.edu.
