Former Wayne State Athletics Chief of Staff Erika Wallace was appointed as the temporary director of Athletics effective Monday, according to an email sent to WSU employees Friday.
Former director Rob Fournier announced his retirement on Nov. 23, 3 weeks after being placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons.
Wallace was chosen after several discussions with coaches, staff and athletics stakeholders, Wilson said in the email.
“Erika brings a wealth of experience and expertise with her to this leadership position. She joined the Wayne State Athletics division in 2019 as chief of staff, where she has overseen all athletic department areas, operations, facilities and staff,” Wilson said. “Additionally, Erika has helped implement new strategic initiatives and funding opportunities for the department and the university.”
According to the email, the search for a permanent director will be made in approximately two years once the next president is in place.
Ashley Harris is the managing editor for The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediatse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.