Students struggling from substance abuse will have a new resource this fall, as new grant funding will help the university create its first Collegiate Recovery Program.
Given to eight schools in the state of Michigan, the $55,000 Jamie Daniels Foundation grant was funded in collaboration with the Children’s Foundation and will aim to provide resources to those suffering from substance abuse.
Director of Counseling and Psychological Services Jeff Kuentzel is supervising the program and said it's something the campus community has needed for years.
“I would hear occasionally about students pointing out the need for this (program)…I was able to use in the grant application some great quotes from a few students saying we desperately need this to bolster the argument for the grant funders,” Kuentzel said.
In the pre-production, Kuentzel said a team of several faculty members and graduate students helped in the discussion and research for the initiative, including Social Work doctoral candidate Michael Broman who said his research for this topic was prompted by his own curiosity during his dissertation.
“I started thinking…what might it be like for students in recovery who don't have access to the kind of program that we're developing now?” Broman said. “I really thought it'd be worth studying to try to get more information out there about what their experiences were like and try to promote services for them.”
Broman says he’s developing a needs assessment alongside fellow doctoral candidate Emily Pasman and Stella Resko, coordinator of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Studies Graduate Certificate, to narrow down the services needed for students.
From 2013-2018, Pasman was the Collegiate Recovery Community coordinator at Michigan State University, Resko said in an email to The South End on June 8. She said this role allowed Pasman to develop, implement and evaluate programs for those in recovery.
“Those experiences she brought to our team at Wayne have been very helpful in creating a collegiate recovery program,” Resko said.
The need for services catered towards those with substance abuse has been consistent throughout her interactions at WSU, Resko said.
“Students have approached me — oftentimes, when I've been at tables (at) campus fairs, just talking about the certificate (Graduate Certificate in Alcohol and Drug Use Studies), students that are in recovery have come up to me and… (have been) asking about services or just asking for information about resources on campus,” she said. “And so I think that's something we've kind of heard about informally until Mike (Broman) and Emily (Pasman) started collecting that data and doing more in depth interviews.”
The program will implement a 12-step approach, which Kuentzel said will be discussed and crafted by the recovery coordinator — a vacant position the team is currently trying to fill.
“That (coordinator) is going to…chart for us the approach that they think is the best fit for (participants) in terms of 12-step and exclusively abstinence focused versus more of a harm reduction approach.”
Resko said the program will remain receptive when it comes to meeting the needs of the diverse range of participants who become involved.
“It may be that some of the younger students want to have more of the social events, they want to have recovery meetings on campus,” she said. “There's different things some of our older students would want, and I think just being able to collect some of that data and have flexibility as we start creating programs, I think (that) will be important.”
Rather than the Collegiate Recovery Program taking a clinical approach with participants, the program will be more peer-support focused, Kuentzel said.
“Many people are more comfortable talking to a peer than talking to a professional, but some people need professional help,” he said. “We know actually from the science on this, that many people, even with fairly severe substance use problems like addictions with even harder drugs, are able to quit without getting therapy or seeing a professional. So it depends on your readiness to change.”
While the grant will only fund the program for one year, Kuentzel said he expects the program to last much longer than that.
“The Jamie Daniels Foundation has said often they can renew the grant for a second year…We want to show them in the second half of this first year that we're a good investment and then they likely will give us a second year,” he said. “That'll give us time to work on sustainability of other sorts of funding for the program because we expect it to be successful and grow and to be around for a long time.”
Kuentzel said the program is slated to begin in August, pending the hiring of the program’s coordinator.
Ashley Harris is The South End's Co-Managing-Editor. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by Lindsey Greenwald.
Commented