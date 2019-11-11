Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Nicole Ramos speaking presented by Wayne Law National Lawyers Guild - Monday, Nov. 11: The Director of the Border Rights Project Nicole Ramos will be speaking at the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. She will be speaking about her experiences working with asylum seekers in Tijuana and how we can help from Michigan.
Inheritance Poetry Reading - Wednesday, Nov. 13: Professor and Poet Yao Glover from Bowie State University will be reading from his collection “Inheritance” from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Purdy Kresge Library. This collection pays tribute to his parents and his family’s legacy. Themes in the collection are beauty, pain and the gray areas in between.
Jurassic World Live Tour - Thursday, Nov. 14 - Nov. 17: This is a family-friendly event happening at Little Caesars Arena for Jurassic World fans, or anyone with a fascination of dinosaurs. Experience 40-feet replicas moving of famous types of dinosaurs.
To buy tickets, visit: https://www.littleguidedetroit.com/event/jurassic-world-live-tour/
Detroit Center for Design + Technology Holiday Window Walk - Friday, Nov. 15: Lawrence Technological University is helping Detroiters get into the holiday spirit by bringing back its holiday window walk for its third year. The university teamed with paired eight local businesses on Griswold and State streets with designers to help bring festive cheer. The windows will be unveiled at 3:00 p.m. and judges will be selecting a winner to be announced at a later date. The public is also encouraged to vote on their favorite window display.
Fisher Building Tour - Saturday, Nov. 16: Pure Detroit is hosting a free public tour of one of Detroit’s historical and famous buildings. Discover the Fisher Building and learn about the history behind its architecture in a 45 to 60 minute-long tour, beginning at noon. To register, visit: puredetroit.rezgo.com
