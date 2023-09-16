Wayne State volleyball fell to Ferris State in a close 3-2 match on Thursday evening.
Set one started and finished with a Bulldog lead, with some pushback from the Warriors in the middle. The Warriors ended the set with 10 kills, seven errors and 28 total attempts. The Bulldogs had 11 kills, no errors and 21 total attempts. The Bulldogs won the set 25-13.
The Warriors stayed engaged and came out on top 25-18 for set two, with one more kill and one less error than the Bulldogs. Middle blocker Ella Uganski said the whole team was making big plays in the moments it needed to.
“Everyone was stepping up and making plays,” she said. “Everyone was feeding off of each other’s energy. When one person would kind of mess up, someone else would step up and make a play and just keep rolling with that.”
The Warriors kept the energy going into a set three battle, where they came out victorious 25-21. WSU had 17 kills, six errors and 39 total attempts during the set, while Ferris had 14, four and 39 respectively.
Uganski finished the match with 11 kills, and outside hitter Molly Miller finished with 13. Many of these kills were in sets two and three. Uganski said the passers were vital during those sets.
“Our serves team was amazing,” Uganski said. “The passing and digging really held it together for us in those sets and allowed the hitters to be able to make big plays. Without the passers, hitters can’t do anything. They really stepped it up in those sets.”
Coach Tim Koth said the team didn’t have the best offensive night and that some players stepped up to combat this, especially outside hitter Katie Smith.
“Although her (Smith’s) box score wasn’t great, she had some really important moments tonight,” Koth said. “It was nice to see her mentally be tougher tonight, and that showed.”
WSU started set four with a 4-2 lead, but Ferris had a good rally in the middle and gained on the Warriors to finish 25-14. The Warriors fought until the end but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs.
Ferris took the last set 15-7. Though the Warriors lost, Koth said they held their own and played competitively against the talented GLIAC defending champions, who are currently ranked 24th in the nation.
“One team takes a big swing and the next team comes back and counters it,” Koth said. “You gotta just keep swinging, and that’s the mentality. We did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Koth said though the Warriors played tough, when “you are playing a great team like Ferris, you can’t really give them an inch, and we gave them a little bit and they took it.”
“I thought some of our inexperience as a group really showed up at points and times, unfortunately some of those at not really great times, but we will learn and get better from that,” Koth said. “I felt we looked a lot closer tonight to an elite caliber team that I believe we are going to be, we were just missing a little bit tonight.”
The Warriors have seven new recruits this year, and Uganski said the team has been learning and getting closer to finishing out a game.
“I think we are really close to being able to finish and just finding that extra burst of energy at the end right when we need it,” Uganski said. “We were so close, but we just didn’t have that extra push right at the end.”
Koth said the team can practice different scenarios, but said the players learn best from experiencing plays live during a match.
“You can have all the experiences you want as a coach and you can give them a lot of things, but you can never create their own experiences for them until they actually go through them,” he said. “That was a little bit of tonight. Hopefully we can direct the lessons that they need to learn from a match like this, and hopefully they will take those lessons.”
Koth said overall there were a lot of positive outcomes from a team standpoint.
“The whole team had great energy across the board,” he said. “The bench was engaged in play. I am sure if you were watching, it is fun to watch them. They really help support their teammates on the floor, and that’s a big part of it too.”
The Warriors will be on the road this weekend and are set to play against Purdue Northwest Saturday.
“We need to let go of tonight really quickly so that we get ready to play again on the road,” Koth said. “It will be a challenge, but if we can take some things from tonight and move forward in terms of our execution and structure, it’s not really based on who we are playing, but if our defensive structures get a little bit better, our serve passes gets a little bit stronger at some of those points in time that we need it to be, we will be better this weekend.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's Managing Editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Natalie Davies.
