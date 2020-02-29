Wayne State students can now apply to live in the newly renovated Chatsworth Suites for fall 2020.
Originally Chatsworth Tower Apartments, the building opened in 1928 and closed in May 2019 for major renovations. The construction is part of Wayne State’s Campus Master Plan, which is in partnership with Corvias.
WSU Housing Marketing and Communications Supervisor Nick Board said Chatsworth Suites will be able to house slightly over 300 students.
Board said Chatsworth’s renovation is the last big step of the master plan. He said the new suites will complete the “residential neighborhood,” on campus.
“Wayne State never used to have all this housing, so we were very intentional in creating a square of it,” Board said.
Board said students can expect the suites to resemble Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments in style while having a layout similar to Towers Residential Suites.
The building will feature three room types: single suites, double occupancy four-person suites and double occupancy six-person suites. Board said unlike larger buildings on campus like Towers Residential Suites and Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, Chatsworth will have a quaint environment because it will house fewer students.
“You still have that semi-private suite feeling that Towers Residential Suites offer, but with that more intimate smaller community feel that Ghafari and Atchison offer,” Board said.
Associate Director of Housing Facilities Brian Fitzgerald said Chatsworth Suites will be air-conditioned and meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. He said the upgrades also include new windows, carpet, floors, ceilings, furniture and more.
“We’re trying to mimic (Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments) in terms of what I would call the AV office functionality,” Fitzgerald said.
Room-type prices, floor layouts and a virtual tour video can be found on WSU’s housing website.
To maintain some of the building’s original historic architecture, Fitzgerald said the lobby will look nearly the same and the new doors will use its original glass. He said some of the building’s bricks and other external features were restored and not replaced.
WSU sophomore Victoria Tarver said she’s always been drawn to Chatsworth because of its historic style. She said she’d never lived in the building, but its transition from apartments to suites inspired her to apply for a single suite.
“I lived in Ghafari and it would be nice to live somewhere else. I love old buildings and Chatsworth always interested me,” Tarver said.
After Chatsworth opens, Board said housing’s next step is to expand Towers Cafe’s dining area for more seating. He also said they plan to make cosmetic upgrades to Atchison, Ghafari, Towers and University Tower Apartments.
Board said there are also plans to transform Keast Commons into a useful outdoor space for students.
Ariel Bowman is a contributing writer for The South End. Bowman can be reached at ariel.bowman2@wayne.edu.
Photos of the Chatsworth's construction were taken by Bowman. Floor plans and lounging area photos were provided by Nick Board.
