Wayne State expanded its 10-year partnership with Schoolcraft College today, simplifying the process for students to transfer to WSU to complete their degrees.
The new “Transfer Pathway Agreement” is the third of its kind launched in the last year, joining similar programs for students at Wayne County Community College District and Henry Ford College WSU also changed its transfer credit policy in August 2022 in order to accommodate more students, lifting the maximum credit cap and making all credits transferable.
Schoolcraft College Pathways students who earn at least 60 credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA and complete their associates degree at Schoolcraft College are guaranteed admission to WSU, according to a Monday press release.
Students in the program are also eligible for up to $6,000 a year in transfer merit scholarships. According to the release, students will receive specialized academic advising and career counseling once enrolled at WSU and may also participate in University Honors and accelerated master’s programs.
Pathway programs include majors from six of WSU’s colleges: Mike Ilitch School of Business, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Social Work.
Schoolcraft College looks forward to continuing to expand on the partnership between the schools, Schoolcraft College President Glenn Cerny said in the press release.
“This partnership has been incredibly valuable to our students seeking to continue their academic journey at Wayne State University, especially having them be able complete coursework right here at Schoolcraft College,” Cerny said.
Increasing access to higher education is a part of WSU’s strategic plan, WSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mark Kornbluh said in the press release.
“It is important for universities to deepen their connections with community colleges because they are the entryway to higher education for many students,” Kornbluh said. “Pathways that minimize or eliminate loss of credits in the transfer process make a four-year degree more attainable and more affordable for students from across the state. We want to make it possible for everyone to have the opportunity to earn a Wayne State degree.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
