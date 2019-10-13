Wayne State football saw its three-game winning streak end in dominating fashion, as the Ferris State Bulldogs — ranked 2nd in the Division II national poll — defeated the Warriors 59-13, in front of the largest crowd in Tom Adams Field’s history on Oct. 12.
After each team failed to score on their opening possession, the Bulldogs used a six-yard touchdown to give the visitors the early lead.
FSU found the end zone again late in the opening stanza on a 46-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 14-0.
Another passing touchdown on the final play of the period, the visitors had a 21-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.
FSU widened its advantage further early in the second quarter as a 16-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.
The visitors found the end zone again late in the period, adding a six-yard touchdown to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.
Ferris State opened the second half with another visit to the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run to extend their advantage to 42-0.
After a WSU punt, a fumble recovery by senior linebacker Leon Eggleston and two Bulldog penalties set WSU up for its first scoring opportunity of the night, which they converted as junior quarterback Jake AmRhein threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Nick Poterack, cutting FSU’s lead to 42-6.
The Bulldogs scored the next ten points to take a 52-6 lead halfway through the final period.
WSU scored its final points of the night as a fumble recovery by senior Myron Riley-Brown set WSU up deep in Bulldogs territory. AmRhein found junior tight end Steven Glenn for a 21-yard touchdown reception, that cut the Bulldogs lead to 52-13 before the visitors added a seven-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.
Ferris State out-gained WSU in total offense 602-120, with WSU gaining only eight first downs and averaging just 2.2 yards per play. AmRhein paced WSU’s offense by completing six passes on 15 attempts for 59 yards with the touchdown tosses and no interceptions.
With 7,366 fans on hand for the homecoming game, WSU shattered the attendance record for Tom Adams Field that stood for nearly 48 years, easily surpassing the 5,511 fans that saw the team, known then as the Tartars, face Hofstra University in 1971.
The 59 points allowed were the most given up by WSU in a homecoming game since 1999, also against Ferris State.
The loss was WSU’s second homecoming loss in the last three seasons and dropped their record to 3-3 (2-1 GLIAC) on the season.
Wayne State returns home to face Ashland University Oct.19 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.
Matt Williams is the sports editor of TSE. He can be reached at mattmwilliams86@gmail.com. Cover photos by Jonathan Deschaine, he can be reached at Jonathan.Deschaine@gmail.com.
