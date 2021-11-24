Several Wayne State student organizations hosted a cultural fashion show in the Student Center Monday evening.
The event was spearheaded by the Iraqi-American Union at WSU, in collaboration with the Yemeni Student Association, Pakistani Student Association, Students Organize for Syria at WSU, and the Lebanese Student Association. It featured Iraqi music, cultural clothing, a runway stage, and a spread of desserts.
Dearborn City Council member-elect Kamal Alsawafy attended the event and gave a speech in the beginning. Alsawafy said his election on Nov. 2 as the first Iraqi-American to serve on Dearborn city council is significant.
"Reflective representation matters,” Alsawafy said. “I am who I am, and I’m proud of who I am, and you should be too.”
Attendees and organizers said the fashion show was an opportunity to embrace and learn about Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures.
"Each country has a rich culture, and we can all relate to each other, support and admire each other’s clothing and traditions,” said Noora Aldulaimi, a senior biomedical sciences major.
The fashion show featured an Iraqi men and women's line, a Kurdistani line, and a Pakistani men and women's line before halftime.
Junior public relations major Israa Darwich gave a live vocal performance mid-show.
Following that, four students took part in a Dabke performance. Dabke is a folk dance native to the Levant, a region that includes Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Senior biochemistry major and Dabke dancer Sandra El Dairi said her Lebanese community comes together through the dance.
“When they were building houses and building the roof, they had to stomp to keep it together because every time it rained, it would fall apart, and all the stomping comes from that,” El Dairi said.
The fashion show also featured Lebanese, Syrian, and Yemeni men and women's lines during the second half.
Each clothing line reflected the heritage and customs of the respective countries.
Ragad Almsaddi, a sophomore nutrition major and Students Organize for Syria at WSU member, said she was proud to reunite with her Syrian community.
“It’s always so important to have a good way to connect back to your community,” Almsaddi said. “You remember what your foundation is and where you came from.”’
Iraqi-American Union at WSU President Mohamed Alemara said the cultural clothing worn represented similarities between the Middle Eastern and South Asian countries that were represented.
“If you look at the Iraqi line and the Yemeni line we saw there were a lot of repetitive patterns and a lot of crossing between our cultures,” Alemara said.
The fashion show also emphasized political issues among the countries represented. “Free Syria” and “Free Palestine” flags were present throughout the event.
Sally Bdeir, president of Students Organize for Syria at WSU, said the “Free Syria” flag represented her views on Syria’s ongoing political and societal crises.
“Conditions over there (in Syria) are not good at all,” Bdeir said. “People still don't have basic rights, the electricity cuts out, the inflation is crazy high over there (Syria). Even though you don't hear about it in the news, it's not stable at all. The living conditions are quite awful.”
Syria is in the midst of a civil war, which began following a crackdown on Arab Spring protests in 2011, The New York Times reported. The conflict has led to an economic and food insecurity crisis, according to Human Rights Watch.
Alemara said the event provided an opportunity for attendees to embrace their heritage.
“I hope people who came to watch their home countries find a little bit more pride in where they come from,” Alemara said.
Jessica Taylor is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gp5272@wayne.edu.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
