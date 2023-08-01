Wayne State’s new president, Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, started her term today with a video welcome message and call for feedback from the campus community.
Dr. Espy was unanimously elected by WSU’s Board of Governors on June 30 after a months long international search determined her the best fit, according to previous reporting by The South End.
In a video announcement posted to the university’s YouTube channel Tuesday morning, Dr. Espy said she is looking forward to advancing WSU’s mission.
“I am honored and humbled to lead this outstanding institution that has been so transformative for the people and communities we serve,” she said. “Preparing students for the world is so thrilling for them and for us. It's one of the biggest reasons why we are here.”
Espy said she looks forward to continuing to foster the growth of WSU as a research institution and values its importance as a leading public institution.
“I’ve seen the important role that urban, public research institutions play in advancing knowledge and developing solutions for our ever-evolving world,” she said. “These universities are vital to the health of the cities they call home and, in turn, community partnerships make our institutions stronger and provide career pathways for our students.”
Dr. Espy said today’s video message is one of many she plans to use to communicate with campus. Additionally, she invited Warriors to give feedback about what they value most about WSU.
The “Community insights” form can be found on the newly updated Office of the President homepage where Dr. Espy has an updated biography and contact information.
Dr. Espy will serve on WSU’s Social Justice Action Committee, Commission on the Status of Women, President’s Standing Committee on Environmental Initiatives, President’s Community Advisory Group and the Murray E. Jackson Creative Scholar in the Arts Awards Committee.
Dr. Espy comes from the University of Texas at San Antonio where she served as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since June 2018. During her tenure, she was responsible for a 12-point improvement in six-year graduation rates and a four-month reduction in average time to degree.
Former president M. Roy Wilson, announced his departure plans last summer and completed his 10-year term yesterday with the ratification of WSU’s DEI Council. Wilson is credited with the university’s 21-point improvement in graduation rates from 2012 to 2018, the largest gain in the county, according to Today at Wayne.
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Wayne State University.
