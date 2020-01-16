Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Rain and snow showers this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers for the afternoon hours. High around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.