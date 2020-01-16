With spring break approaching, it’s essential to consider what immunizations you may need before going on a getaway. This article provides information regarding three of the most popular spring break destinations for college students and the immunizations you may want to get before visiting.
1. Cancun, Mexico
Cancun, Mexico is one of the most sought after spring break destinations for college students. Cancun is located in southeast Mexico. The Caribbean Sea lies on its border providing students with many beaches to visit. All of this being said, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend travelers, who are visiting Mexico, to have the following vaccinations: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, cholera, rabies, meningitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, Tdap, chickenpox, shingles, pneumonia, and influenza.
Although this may seem like a ton of vaccinations, it’s important to remember you probably have already received the majority of these, and you would only have to consider the vaccinations you have not yet received.
For more information about traveler health in Cancun, click here.
2. Panama City Beach, Florida
Panama City Beach is another popular spring break destination for college students. The city is located in Florida along the Gulf of Mexico’s coast. The slogan of Panama City Beach is “The world’s most beautiful beaches,” so it’s understandable why many college students flock to this spring break destination. Similar to Cancun, the CDC and WHO recommend hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, rabies, meningitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, Tdap, chickenpox, shingles, pneumonia and influenza vaccinations. However, they also recommend travelers to receive a yellow fever immunization before visiting Panama City Beach.
3. San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan is the capital of Puerto Rico and is located along the northeast coast of the country. The area contains many beautiful beaches and a lively nightclub scene. A passport is not required for U.S. citizens to travel here because it’s a territory. The vaccines recommended when traveling to Puerto Rico are almost identical to the ones recommended for Mexico. However, a cholera vaccination is not advised when going to Puerto Rico. The CDC and WHO recommend: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, cholera, rabies, meningitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, Tdap, chickenpox, shingles, pneumonia, and influenza.
It’s best to make an appointment at the Campus Health Center to discuss your travel plans and exactly what you need to stay healthy while on vacation. The CHC can be reached at (313) 577-5041.
Commented