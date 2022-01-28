Wayne State’s Campus Health Committee addressed new guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining, isolation and updated masking recommendations at its first virtual town hall of the semester Thursday.
College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo said that the COVID-19 testing positivity rate on campus reached over 40% for the week ending on Jan. 8, amidst the nationwide omicron surge. WSU limited classes and campus events to virtual in January to accommodate the rise in cases.
“(W)e saw predictions that things were going to be that bad for a short period of time and then decline rapidly, and I’m pleased to say that that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” Clabo said.
WSU will resume in-person classes, campus activities, and reopen several campus buildings on Jan. 31. All campus events will require approval from the Campus Health Committee, according to WSU.
Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Teena Chopra addressed WSU’s recent change in masking guidance due to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WSU is now recommending KN95 masks as the most effective to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“(T)here was data (from the CDC) showing that cloth masks really don’t work that well, and they provide the least degree of protection followed by surgical masks and then as you go higher, the maximum degree of protection was provided by N95 masks, which we use in the hospital as healthcare workers,” Chopra said, “but also K(N)95 masks are very, very effective in filtration, and they filter about 95% of the viral particles.”
WSU announced a booster mandate on Dec. 14, 2021, requiring all students, faculty and staff expected to be on campus during the winter 2022 semester to upload proof of a booster shot beginning Jan. 3. Booster shots can be administered six months after the initial two doses of Pfizer and Moderna or two months after the Johnson & Johnson single dose.
Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Paul Kilgore said the initial vaccine’s ability to protect against COVID-19 steadily decreases without a booster shot.
Ramona Benkert, College of Nursing associate dean for Academic and Clinical Affairs, said the CDC’s isolation policy changed Dec. 27, 2021 due to omicron’s high infection rate.
“People tend to be exposed and have a much shorter incubation period — more like one to two days — but then they also resolve and get over it very quickly and the contagious status is much lower as the days progress,” she said.
Benkert said WSU’s isolation period has been reduced for those whose health is not affected or positively progresses during the initial quarantine period.
“The major change was to go from a 10-day isolation period down to a five but only in asymptomatic individuals and individuals who are improving in symptoms,” she said.
If individuals remain symptomatic after five days, their isolation period may be extended to the full 10 days, Benkert said.
Protocol following exposure to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case has also changed, Benkert said.
“If you’re boosted and have had a vaccine within the last six months, you do not have to physically quarantine in your home,” she said. “You can be out and about in public but what (the) CDC recommends is that you use all of the wonderful masking guidelines that Dr. Chopra already discussed.”
Benkert said unvaccinated individuals or those whose second shot was six or more months in the past will have to quarantine for five days.
Mask-wearing is still necessary for five days after leaving quarantine, she said.
Proper use of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests is vital to getting reliable results, Benkert said. The CDC recommends taking a test five days after exposure to avoid inaccuracy.
Kilgore said COVID-19 may eventually lessen to become an endemic.
“A low-level means that there’s ongoing transmission,” Kilgore said. “We still need to be aware of hygiene and other things that we should be doing, but we won’t see big surges.”
The next Campus Health Committee Town Hall has not yet been announced.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.