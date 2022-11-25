Wayne State’s new "Menstrual Station and Sexual Health Hub” has been installed on the ninth floor of the Maccabees Building thanks to a student organization-department partnership.
The sexual health hub is a filing cabinet that is stocked with free tampons andpads, as well as dental dams, lube and internal and external condoms.
Director of the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Department Simone Chess said she reached out to WSU’s Students for Reproductive Justice and Detroit Period Project, a local nonprofit, for assistance providing products.
Chess said the concept for the sexual health hub is in line with her deparment’s mission.
“...it made sense to us that if we are studying and researching reproductive health…then we’d also want to be working toward incremental changes on campus related to those topics,” she said.
President of DPP and SRJ member Jeren Ghoujeghi said she thinks the station is a step in the right direction towards destigmatizing periods.
“This is a way of making progress in obtaining the goal of menstrual equity and making it more normal to have free and readily available products in public areas,” Ghoujeghi said.
The WSU Prevention Team helped provided internal and external condoms, dental dams and lube to the sexual health hub.
Navila Ahmed W’SUP team member said the organization felt it was important to contribute to this project to help bridge the gaps in sexual health care while breaking stigmas.
“Everyone has sex and it doesn’t make sense to keep a stigma on something that effects every single person on this planet,” said Ahmed.
Kinesiology major Micah Stallings said the menstruation station and sex hub on campus is a great way to make useful products more accessible to students for safe sex.
Stallings said although she was not aware of the installations, she will spread the information around campus.
“I think that having easy access to sex education and contraception is wonderful for students to practice safe sex and keeping the community healthy. I will make it a point to share with my friends and classmates about the hubs around campus.”
Both Chess and Ghoujeghi said they would like to see other departments help create more stations on campus.
“We hope that other units will add more stations like ours! After our launch, we asked students about where they’d most want to see Menstruation Stations and Sexual Health Hubs,” Chess said. “The most common answers were in Athletics, the Student Center and in housing.”
Domonique Russell is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at dz5270@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
