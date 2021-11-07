Wayne State men's basketball lost its exhibition game against the University of Michigan by 87-54 Friday in the new WSU Fieldhouse on Friday.
The Warriors started the game out aggressively, getting ahead of Michigan early with a 6-3 lead at 18:06 remaining in the first half. However, after that, it was all Michigan.
Michigan went on a scoring run, accumulating 21 straight points in the first half. Michigan went into the second half with a 48-21 lead.
Michigan continued to spread the Warriors out around the perimeter and executed their pick and roll game with ease. WSU Head Coach David Greer said the Warriors need to fix that before they open up with Ashland University in regular season play next week.
“This game was good for us because Ashland is going to do the same thing, they gave great spacing. Michigan made the extra pass, they threw the ball inside, they kicked it out, it was a good game for us,” Greer said. “We expect Ashland to do the same thing, they just won’t be doing it with first round draft picks.”
While Ashland won’t boast premier Big Ten talent at all position levels, WSU redshirt senior guard Darian Owens-White said the Warriors hope to get vengeance for Ashland’s victory against them last year.
“They beat us, they put us out last year, so we’re looking to get our revenge,” Owens-White said. “But we’re looking to do what we learned today, so basically all the mistakes and stuff we made today, we’re looking to fix next week.”
Despite the loss, the Warriors enjoyed the grand opening, Owens-White said.
“The whole entire night, the arena, it was fun,” Owens-White said. “It was just super nice to have fans again and playing against a really good team in this gym too, so everything was fun.”
Greer said he was thrilled to compete against Michigan on WSU’s opening night and credited Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard for selecting the Warriors as their exhibition matchup.
“Good atmosphere, good experience for our guys. I just hope Michigan got something out of it because you know, for them to agree to come open up our building with us, I couldn’t be more appreciative,” Greer said. “For them to come and play at Wayne State is a tremendous feat, and I tip my hat off to Juwan Howard.”
With the Warriors five days away from starting their season, they will need to clean up a few areas of their game, particularly scoring efficiency. The Warriors shot a combined 29% and an even worse 22% from beyond the arc.
“I was pretty happy with the way it turned out, just didn’t shoot the ball well, and Michigan had a lot to do with that,” Greer said.
Owens-White led the Warriors with 20 points on the night. He said there is room for improvement, though competing against Michigan made him feel assured in his abilities.
“Nah not really, could’ve done much better. But I feel good about myself,” Owens-White said. “It gave me a lot of confidence doing that against that type of team, against those types of players.”
Greer said this game will serve as a good teaching moment for the Warriors moving into next week.
“They just kept exploiting those things and put us in rotation and so at least gives us something on film to show the guys like, ‘hey this is what we're working on, this is what we're trying to get to,’ and we gotta get a lot better in these areas,” Greer said.
Greer said the Warriors will succeed if they can defend home court and play consistently on the road.
“Well, it would be nice to win every game in this new arena, I always say if you're ever going to try and compete for championships you gotta win all your home games, and you gotta split your road games,” Greer said.
The Warriors will face off against Ashland University on Friday at the Kates Gymnasium.
David Carter is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
