Fall is here, and that means it’s time for the next cross country season at Wayne State!
The women’s team finished second in last season’s GLIAC and third in the Midwest Region, where they placed ninth at the NCAA Nationals. The men’s team placed fourth in the GLIAC and eleventh in the region.
Cross Country Head Coach Grant Lofdahl is entering his seventh season with the Warriors and said he feels the teams have what it takes to make it to very high levels across the conference, region and nation.
“Expectations are high coming back from a rough season in 2022 (for our men’s team),” Lofdahl said. “(And we hope to) improve on our women’s team finishes at the GLIAC, Midwest Region and NCAA meets.”
Redshirt senior Ransom Allen represented the men’s team at the NCAA Nationals, placing ninth after qualifying as an individual with a sixth place finish in the Midwest Region.
Allen, who graduated in May with his Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering, was voted to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team for Men's Cross Country/Track & Field.
He said the strong support system under Lofdahl was to credit for his success on the team.
“A sport like running becomes so much easier and enjoyable when you are doing it with people you like to be around and care about,” Allen said.
In preparation of the upcoming season, USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete Thailyia Christensen said she has been consistent with summer training and lifting.
“I’ve been establishing good habits surrounding my runs, workouts, meals and sleep to be locked in once the season rolls around,” Christensen said.
“Staying healthy and racing as a team will be two keys for both squads to achieve their goals,” Lofdahl said.
Lofdahl said the team and staff have a great support system with each other.
“We talk about putting the team before yourself, holding yourself accountable and your teammates as well,” Lofdahl said. “Our upperclassmen and captains do a great job of this and motivating and encouraging the younger runners.”
Christensen, who is going into her fifth year on the team, said she has never experienced a more positive team environment than during the current season.
“Everyone is motivated and holding each other accountable, which is really all you can ask for out of a big team like ours,” Christensen said.” We have a lot of success-driven women who have the right mindset to bring it this year.”
Christensen said she would like to see more outside assistance for the cross country teams this season.
“For change, I would just like to see more coverage and (outside) support for the cross-country team while we’re in season,” Christensen said.
With two new freshman and a grad transfer recruit joining the women’s team and eight joining the men’s team, Lofdahl said he looks forward to the healthy mix of athletes on the team this season.
“We’ve got a great group of runners on both sides, with lots of experience and plenty of depth,” Lofdahl said. “We’re looking forward to a great season this fall.”
The teams will compete at their first meet of the season tomorrow at the Skippers Cross Country Showcase at Goodells County Park. The women’s team runs at 4 p.m. and the men’s team runs at 4:45 p.m..
Cris’stia Bowden is The South End's Sports Editor. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Photo provided by WSU Athletics.
