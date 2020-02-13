Board of Governors Chair Marilyn Kelly sat down with WAYN Radio host and South End correspondent Jack Thomas to discuss key takeaways from the Jan. 31 Board of Governors meeting.
At the January meeting, the BOG passed proposals previously deadlocked at a Dec. 6 meeting. Members Sandra Hughes O’Brien, Michael Busuito, Anil Kumar and Dana Thompson voted against these proposals in December.
In the interview, Kelly discusses WSU's School of Medicine, hiring initiatives for more African-American faculty and new BOG member Shirley Stancato.
Jack Thomas is a correspondent for The South End. He can be reached at jack.thomas3@wayne.edu.
