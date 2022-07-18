Medicare for all and proposed single-payer systems have been one of the most hotly debated yet least understood topics in recent American political discourse. Proponents of these plans like Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claim that their plans would revolutionize how Americans use and view healthcare. They assert that their healthcare reforms would ease the pain that rapidly rising healthcare costs have on the nation, eliminate medical bankruptcies, and free workers from being locked into low-quality jobs that they maintain to keep their employer sponsored health insurance. Critics like former President Donald Trump describe it as a socialist takeover of the healthcare system that would cost the nation tens of trillions of dollars. These two polar opposite evaluations cannot coexist. One side is not being honest. A factual and economic based analysis reveals the truth that a single-payer healthcare system is completely plausible in the United States and would greatly improve the lives of the majority of citizens, while having costs that are similar to, or less than, what we as a nation are expected to pay under the current system.
There is room for reasonable disagreement when discussing potential healthcare policies. However, many are arguing in bad faith, and these dishonest actors rely on words like socialism and socialized medicine to stoke cold war fears of a Soviet style takeover of the American way of life. Since its 1922 inception, the American public has viewed the Soviet Union as the greatest threat to Western Democracy, and politicians have been scoring easy points with their constituents by tying any legislation they oppose to the USSR or socialism more broadly. Many of the most popular governmental programs like Social Security and Medicare started off as controversial programs that were labelled dangerous and socialist. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was labelled a socialist for his new deal policies, and President Harry Truman received the same treatment when he pushed for a single payer healthcare system (The American Medical Association successfully killed the bill by tying it to Communism). While speaking about his proposed plan, President Truman said, “Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years… Socialism is what they called social security…Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people. ”A debate on how to advance healthcare that starts and ends with the words socialism and socialized medicine is not an honest discussion.
Looking at what the actual proposed bills contain is a much more logical and honest approach to discussing Medicare for all and other single-payer healthcare proposals. The most recent bill by Congresswoman Jayapal and Senator Sanders would create government sponsored insurance carried out by both public and private hospitals. This is more similar to the wildly successful and popular Canadian healthcare system than anything that Joseph Stalin would recognize. It would be similar to a Canadian healthcare system where people live nearly four years longer than their American counterparts and spend 50% less on healthcare than what Americans do. The same system that over 80% of Canadians approve of and a system that both major parties believe in. This is a far cry from the apocalyptic results that many believe would befall the U.S should a single-payer system be enacted. Even former President Trump had kind things to say about the system in his 2000 book, The America We Deserve. He credited the Canadian healthcare system for the gaps between American and Canadian life expectancies and endorsed the idea of a similar program taking foothold in the U.S. However, it appears that politics got in the way of him supporting this policy during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.
The most effective strawman argument that critics cite aside from the socialism defense is the idea that Medicare for all would simply cost too much. Never mind the fact that less economically prosperous nations like the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Japan, and Sweden have effective and efficient single-payer systems. The United States would stand to gain ground on its balance sheets if Medicare for all is enacted, rather than slide further into debt. The majority of non-partisan analysis suggest that a single payer system would save the U.S between $200 billion and $700 billion dollars yearly when compared to the projected costs of the current system. While a few analyses say that the transition would be a wash economically, the vast majority report that the reductions in administrative costs and the value generated from economies of scale would offset the tax increases the wealthiest Americans would face. These analyses suggested that 95% of Americans would be better off financially. If we as a nation can get past buzzwords and fearmongering, there is a massive opportunity to improve the public’s health and their wallets.
Aaron Keathley is a senior economics major with both departmental and university honors. Aaron can be reached at keathley@wayne.edu.
Photo courtesy by Susan Hernandez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.