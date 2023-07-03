Wayne State Athletics has selected former student-athlete Jeff Williams to serve as the department’s first Assistant Athletic Director for Mental Health and Wellness.
The new position was created by new Athletic Director Erika Wallace, who served as interim AD for six months before officially taking on the role in June.
Wallace said Williams won’t replace WSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services, but will be available for athletes on a day-to-day basis.
“Mental health is a huge part of who we are today, a huge part of who the student-athlete is today,” Wallace said. “It's something where in the past you wouldn't talk about it as much because there were some barriers that were up or some stereotypes, and I feel like we're at a point now where we've kind of broken those walls down, and it's good that we're talking about these types of things.”
Williams, a WSU alumni and former member of the football team, earned his masters in Social Work from the university in 2016. Williams went on to work with Detroit’s Southwest Counseling Solutions before moving into private practice working with athletes.
He served as the first Assistant Director for Mental Health and Wellness at University of Tennessee from August 2022 to December 2022 and said he is looking forward to establishing the role at WSU.
“I wanted to combine both of the passions that I have for mental health and working in sports,” Williams said. “This opportunity popped up and it has been great to be able to do some of the same things that I had been doing at other institutions here from my alma mater.”
Williams said he looks forward to breaking the stigma around receiving mental health treatment by educating and building relationships with student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“I hope that the student athletes feel like they can have a place to come and be able to have someone to be able to talk to get the support that they need,” Williams said. “(I want) this also to be a place where they can get the performance component as well (as) where they can get support if there's any performance anxiety, we can address those things.”
Volleyball player Nicole Golder said mental health wasn’t talked about at the beginning of her athletic career, but as she got older, it became a “hot topic.”
“I think it’s really cool that we now have a resource right in the Athletic Department so if you need help or extra resources you can go straight to Williams,” Golder said. “You need to keep your body healthy, and keep in mind that your mental health matters as much as your physical health.”
Williams said he will be implementing a confidential system for students to complete forms and schedule appointments. He said he also hopes to take walk-ins when no appointments are scheduled.
Golder said relationships are important to create a positive team environment. The volleyball team creates one by supporting each other through their ups and downs, she said.
“If you don't have 100% of your 100% every day when you walk into the gym, it's okay just to give 100% of what you have that day,” Golder said. “There's no extra pressure. If you're just slightly off that day just come and give us what you have and your other teammates can pick you up.”
Williams said one thing he knew as a student-athlete is it’s okay to embrace the bad days and to reach out for support and to take extra care of yourself.
“I think that too many times we try to portray as if we can't have a bad day or that we just have to tough things out,” Williams said. “We as athletes want to be this macho person that can just endure anything but we got to really acknowledge that although we have these skills as an athlete, we can't neglect the fact that we're human and we have other parts of our lives outside of what we do in our selective sport.”
Golder said she is excited for the fall and building on the success of spring sports, which included multiple history making NCAA championship appearances and GLIAC championships.
“I'm super excited for where the Athletic Department is going (with) all the new hires and all the resources we have in order to be successful,” she said. “You can see it in our programs.”
Williams said he wants to build upon Athletics’ culture and prevent burnout.
“If we’re not getting sleep, if we’re not fueling properly and if we’re not aware of the things that can impact us, then it’s going to increase that burnout,” Williams said. “My job is to really educate and give that psychoeducation like recognizing that these are some of the pillars that we need, and making sure that we’re not over exposing ourselves to things that could be impacting our mental health.”
Williams said it is difficult but important to separate people from the tasks they must perform and that improvement in mental health usually leads to improvement in all aspects of life.
“If you're feeling better, you probably will perform better,” Williams said. “If you can be a healthier human being, you can be a better athlete. If you can be a better athlete, you can be a better student. It's all connected. So I think that taking a holistic approach to realizing your goals that you want to accomplish fosters you taking care of your mental health.”
Cris’stia Bowden is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Quinn Banks.
