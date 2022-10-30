After being closed for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Starbucks along Anthony Wayne Drive has reopened to eager students.
The location will be closed on the weekends and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Delivery service is also available through Grubhub’s starship delivery service.
Junior nursing major Veronica Fahmi, a new Starbucks employee, said the location has seen a lot of traffic since its reopening.
“I think it's been great just because the traffic is kind of divided between AWD and the Student Center,” she said. “A lot of customers have come in and said that the line is so much better.”
The Starbucks inside of the student center has been the only location on campus operating since the onset of the pandemic. Fahmi said the busiest time for the location is in the morning.
Masters of Nursing student Ethan French said the reopened location will make getting coffee while commuting more convenient.
“I’ve been waiting for this location to open forever because I hate walking to the one in the Student Center, especially when I want to just stop, park my car and get a coffee real quick,” French said.
French said they have visited the Starbucks location twice since its reopening.
“Today it (the service) was great, the other day it wasn’t so great,” French said. “I know they are hiring and training a bunch of new people, so I can’t complain and I understand.”
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
