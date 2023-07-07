Wayne State’s University Police Department is investigating two incidents of unwanted behavior this week, including the fondling of a minor and an alleged assault at the Undergraduate Library.
Both reports were shared internally via email listserv to WSU employees, faculty, staff and students enrolled in the current summer term, WSUPD Chief Anthony Holt said.
A WSUPD officer patrolling on a bike approached a 14-year-old male sitting on a bench between the WSU Bookstore and Welcome Center around 2 a.m., Holt said in a Friday interview with TSE.
The child said his mother dropped him off in the area earlier, and he was later approached by a man who asked the boy to touch his genitals and proceeded to fondle his buttocks, Holt said.
Holt said the boy and his mother were homeless and were escorted to a local family and social services shelter. The mother was also cited with a curfew violation for not supervising her son during the time of the incident.
The offender was described as a Black male, around 25 years old wearing a red jersey and black pants. A suspect matching the description was seen interacting with the complainant during the time in question, and was last seen on video at 2:20 a.m.
Holt said while the investigation will take time, he is confident the department will find the perpetrator. They've used similar methods to locate the serial fondler who attacked four female students last fall.
“This will take leg work to find more questions, to ask the mother and son about what happened, to check for previous contact and to put everything together on a timeline,” he said.
This follows an unwanted touching incident in the UGL on Wednesday, when a female student reported a man leaving a fluid substance on her back.
The victim said a man sat directly behind her and that she “felt a tickle down her back” as well as a unknown liquid substance, once around 2:30 p.m. and again approximately 30 minutes after cleaning herself up in the restroom, according to the email.
The female student reported the incident to WSU Library staff, who instructed her to contact WSUPD.
The offender was described as an older Black male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches, wearing a yellow and white short-sleeved shirt and black boots. Holt said the offender looked down and seemed to avoid library cameras when exiting and was last seen getting on the Q Line along Warren Ave.
WSUPD collected the offenders DNA from the scene and is actively investigating the case.
Holt urged WSU community members to remain aware of their surroundings and keep valuables out of sight, along with other tips to prevent and minimize violence.
“Understand we (WSUPD) can be contacted at any time,” Holt said. “You don’t have to wait. We will come, and we won’t embarrass someone by saying this person just called. Go somewhere or tell someone if you don’t feel comfortable. If we don’t know, we can’t respond.”
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Natalie Davies is The South End's Managing Editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Multimedia Editor Ciaran Martin.
