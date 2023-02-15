Wayne State’s Student Senate will be hosting a vigil at the Gullen Mall flagpoles tomorrow in honor of the lives lost at Monday night’s shooting at Michigan State University.
The suspected gunman, later identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, opened fire at MSU’s Berkey Hall and MSU Union, allegedly killing students Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser, and injuring five others. McRae later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to The Detroit News.
Junior sociology major Madeleine LeBlanc said Verner was an acquaintance of hers and remembers how nice she was.
“I know that she was really important to her community,” LeBlanc said. “I just want people to know how genuinely good of a person Alex(andria) was. When I say that she was kind to everyone I’m not exaggerating…”
Student Senate Vice President Hayden Johnson said the vigil is for members of the WSU community to come together and mourn.
“I have felt such a shift in the mood of campus, and this vigil is a way for us to…be surrounded by many others who may be experiencing something similar to what you are going through,” Johnson said.
In an email to the campus community yesterday President M. Roy Wilson said WSU would increase police presence on campus in light of the incident.
“Universities should be places of discovery, not places of fear,” Wilson said in the email. “We are all affected in some way by these events, even more so because this occurred at a partner institution where many of us have friends…”
Johnson said Senate partnered with the university administration on the vigil because of everyone’s shared desire to show support.
“If students are planning to attend, they should know that the university really is here for them,” he said, “and the words that the President and Provost speak are truly how they feel…”
Johnson said while the vigil’s main focus is to honor the lives lost and affected by this tragedy, it’s also a call to unite against current policies.
“This event, while maybe not so directly stated, is a call for action for students to urge their representative in Congress to enact change so that this does not happen again,” he said.
Over 100 MSU students gathered today on the steps of Lansing’s Capitol demanding immediate gun regulation legislation, according to The Detroit News.
“Several MSU students, including at least one survivor of the deadly November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven other individuals, spoke from the stage alongside lawmakers who promised immediate action on gun regulations,” according to The News.
WSU’s vigil for MSU will be held tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the Gullen Mall flagpoles. Attendees are asked to wear green and white in solidarity with MSU.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jackson Meade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.