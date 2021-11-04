Wayne State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their 2021-22 seasons in the newly constructed WSU Fieldhouse.
The $28.3 million arena is located next to the Matthaei Center, where WSU formerly held all basketball-related events.
“We really haven't (hosted events) because we haven't had the facilities to accommodate that. One in particular would be seating,” said Carrie Lohr, WSU's women's basketball team head coach. “This new arena will seat approximately 3,000 spectators and that really is on track for a high school tournament. Unfortunately, The Matthaei, our previous (basketball) facility, could not accommodate that type of spectator numbers.”
Construction of the arena was announced in 2019 through a partnership between WSU Athletics and the Detroit Pistons.
WSU’s men’s basketball head coach David Greer said he is looking forward to using the arena.
“It's a great partnership with the Detroit Pistons, and the crews. It allows us to be a part of a good partnership, and move into a new building,” Greer said. “And we'll get the chance to test it out with a full house on the fifth (of November).”
All visitors at the WSU Fieldhouse are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear face masks, according to the WSU Athletics Fan Policy.
Greer said the arena will benefit the WSU women's and men's basketball teams.
“The men and women will get to practice and play here,” Greer said. “The space will be shared with the crews but it'll be a Wayne State basketball arena, strictly for basketball.”
Women's basketball senior guard Alexis Miller said her team recently began using the arena.
“We were able to start practicing about a week and a half ago, so we've kind of been adjusting to all of the new facilities,” Miller said. “We're all really excited about getting started there in the next couple of weeks.”
Men’s basketball redshirt junior forward Avery Lewis said the new arena’s court presents a unique challenge but will ultimately benefit WSU’s basketball teams.
“It’s a lot different than the other gym (The Matthaei Center). It’s a lot bigger so initially it took some adjusting because of the depth perception behind the basket but I love playing in the new gym,” Lewis said. “This new arena is something that will draw people from around Detroit and not even from around Detroit.”
WSU may hold youth basketball camps and events at the arena in the future, Greer said.
“Kids will be able to come and they'll be able to play in front of their families and friends in a brand new basketball arena,” Greer said. “You know, anything new is always exciting, but it should help recruiting tremendously. And it really keeps us on par with other teams who do have good basketball venues.”
The WSU Fieldhouse will have its grand opening on Friday with an exhibition contest against the University of Michigan at 7 p.m. There will also be a Warrior Block Party at 4 p.m.
The Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons G League team, will also play its 2021-22 season in the WSU Fieldhouse. The Cruise’s first home game will be on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Wisconsin Herd.
