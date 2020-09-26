The Wayne State Board of Governors held its first meeting of the new semester via Zoom on Sept. 25. Reports on accreditation and fall enrollment were given during the Academic and Student Affairs Committee.
WSU’s total enrollment is down by 2.2%, with decreases being seen in transfer, international and graduate student enrollment, said Dawn Medley, associate vice president for enrollment management. An enrollment increase of 5.1% was seen among “first time in any college” students, especially in education, engineering and social work programs.
There was almost an 18% growth in Hispanic student enrollment and a 55% growth in Black or African American student enrollment, Medley said. Students of color now make up 48% of WSU’s campus, allowing it to remain “Michigan’s most diverse campus.”
Only four freshmen were admitted under the “test-optional” pathway this fall, Medley said, allowing incoming students to submit their application without submitting an SAT or ACT score.
“We have seen a significant increase for fall 2021,” she said. “About two-thirds to three-fourths of the current applicants had applied through the test-optional pathway because students are just not able to take the ACT or SAT because there aren’t test sites available.”
A status report was given on accreditation programs at WSU by Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Laurie Lauzon Clabo.
The accreditation process typically spans more than a year, and in any year, WSU has around 20 to 30 programs in the self-study or site visit stage, according to the report. Accreditation decisions can take one to three years after the site visit, further extending the process.
“All accredited programs are in full compliance,” Clabo said. “A challenge moving forward will be, as we live in this pandemic world, that many of the site visits anticipated in the upcoming academic year will be conducted virtually.”
Seven programs are expected to submit materials or undergo site visits in the upcoming year, while three programs have been postponed due to COVID-19, Governor Mark Gaffney said.
The BOG unanimously approved the discontinuance of three academic programs: Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Graduate Certificate in Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Graduate Certificate in Transcultural Nursing.
Clabo said there have been no active students enrolled in the manufacturing engineering technology program since 2011 and the content of the two graduate certificates are now included in the general nursing curriculum.
Board members moved forward with recognizing Juneteenth as a university holiday.
Student Senate adopted a resolution to commemorate the holiday and the Social Justice Action Committee made recommendations that include a semi-permanent installment of a Juneteenth flag on-campus and a focused day-of-service, Clabo said. Educational programming that involves teach-ins or high-profile lectures that highlight the importance of Juneteenth as part of U.S. history will also be planned.
“President Wilson has concurred with the recommendations of the student senate and the SJAC and has asked to move forward with these plans,” Clabo said. “The next steps will be to establish the planning committee to build on and implement these recommendations.”
President Wilson also indicated support of initiatives around Indigenous People's Day, Clabo said.
“Unfortunately, it is the second week in October,” she said. “The ability to make a robust plan for this year that involves broad, across the campus participation, is limited, but we recommend that we follow a similar process to make sure that we recognize Indigenous People's Day for next October.”
Other points of discussion at the BOG meeting included:
WSU student Michael Peterson was posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, with a major in political science. He died on Aug. 29, 2019.
University subcontracts with companies owned by school of medicine and college of engineering faculty members were approved by the board with companies Functional Fluidics, LLC.; Phase V Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Quantum Pathology; Venica Fluid Science, Ltd. and REPELA TECH, LLC.
The motion to establish endowment funds that total $300,000 passed.
The motion to dissolve the Dr. Mike Stoltenberg Endowed Scholarship Fund passed.
The next BOG meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Nour Rahal is news editor at The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com or nrahal1@wayne.edu.
Commented