Wayne State students and staff members gathered for a vigil at Gullen Mall Thursday evening in honor of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting that occurred on Monday.
Three students died and five others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at MSU’s Berkey Hall and MSU Union Monday evening. The suspected gunman Anthony McRae later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to The Detroit News.
WSU Student Senate President Yousra Zouani started the vigil with praise to first responders and continued to talk about what the WSU community could do to incite change.
“As much as I believe in thoughts and prayers, I refuse to accept that is all we are capable of doing,” Zouani said. “We have the duty of protecting the lives and safety of one another, and I refuse to allow mass shootings to continue to be our normal, or to live with the instruction to ‘run, hide and fight’ forever in the back of my mind as I attend school, go to the movies, head to a festival, or simply live my life.”
Zouani said the Senate worked with university administration to organize the vigil.
“It’s a moment to commemorate to the victims and to understand that it’s not in vain, they’re not gonna die in vain and they’re not just gonna be another victim, that we’re actually going to work toward change and hopefully bring legislation up that’s gonna get passed and going to help reduce this from happening anymore,” she said.
President M. Roy Wilson said the MSU shooting was a senseless tragedy, that’s become too frequent in recent years.
“Times like this, I’m really just at a loss of words,” Wilson said. “Tragic sometimes comes to mind, but that doesn't quite do it.”
In an email to the campus community Tuesday, Wilson said WSU would increase police presence on campus in light of the incident.
Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mark Kornbluh said college campuses should never be places of fear.
“They should never be places of violence or tragedy,” Kornbuh said. “College campuses are places of learning, places of discovery, places of making friends and memories.”
Senate Vice President Hayden Johnson held a three-minute period of silence in memory of victims Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser.
In a previous interview with TSE, Johnson said the vigil also serves as an unofficial call to action for Michigan legislators.
Over 100 MSU students gathered on the steps of Lansing’s Capitol Wednesday demanding immediate gun regulation legislation, according to The Detroit News.
Kornbluh, a MSU alum, said students should have been planning their spring break and studying for their exams this week, not mourning the loss of their peers.
“You can see it in people’s faces here. It’s just unimaginable loss and we need to support each other and be understanding of each other,” he said. “As an institution, we try to do everything we can to keep everybody safe but it's a hard world.”
Maya Audi is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hh0455@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
