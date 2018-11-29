Student Senate hosted a town hall Wednesday, giving Warriors an opportunity to voice their campus concerns.
Policing and crime were the main topics discussed, but students also addressed issues with campus libraries and student engagement.
Damon Hogas, junior business management student, told the Senate how he is targeted by police.
“When it comes down to the police on campus, they only focus on the easy crime,” Hogan said. “The police have threatened to kick me out from WSU and gave me a $300 ticket for playing my music on a speaker and riding a scooter.”
Hogan said he was given a ticket for disturbing the peace because his music could be heard from 10 feet away.
“The fact I was given a ticket for disturbing the peace is crazy because my friend was robbed and the police did nothing about it,” Hogan said. “She was robbed at the Kappa house, which was broken into. Her purse, wallet and phone were all stolen. She had the Find My iPhone app and could see where the phone was. She told the police all of this information and they did absolutely nothing.”
Hogan added that petty theft is an issue that doesn’t gain enough attention campus-wide.
Stuart Baum, Student Senate president, said he wants to work with Hogan and Wayne State Police Department to solve this issue.
Baum added that after hearing Hogan’s concerns he is interested in restarting the Campus Safety Advisory Council, which would consist of student and faculty representatives. The representatives would meet with WSUPD — including Chief Anthony Holt — in a town hall setting, discussing crime and other police-related issues.
“When it comes to safety, satisfaction and outcome — community policing is the way to go,” Baum said. “By getting the police more community-oriented, it addresses the root causes of crime.”
Other issues mentioned at the town hall were Undergraduate Library hours, student engagement and overdue library books.
Senior political science student Hank Kennedy said he wants the Senate to work with the UGL to create reminders for books.
“My library back home has a system that electronically alerts you when your book is due,” Kennedy said. “I think it would be beneficial for WSU to implement this sort of system because we’re students and we’re forgetful — especially about library books.”
Student Senator and urban studies student Paul Jones III said Student Senate appreciates students coming to town halls, as it helps the organization hear student concerns directly from the source.
“After hearing all the student’s concerns and advice, the Senate will ensure to work with the administration to fix these problems,” Jones said. “We have a lot of exciting things planned, so stay tuned.”
Student Senate’s next scheduled meeting is Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in Hilberry A/B.
Cover photo is by Slone Terranella and is from the Student Senate town hall on Nov. 28.
Slone Terranella is news editor of The South End. She can be reached at gh7510@wayne.edu.
