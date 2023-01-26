Wayne State’s Department of Athletics has named Tyrone Wheatley as the new head football coach.
Wheatley will become the 20th head coach in program history, following Paul Winters, who held the position for 19 years before leaving the team for unknown reasons in December of last year.
A graduate of Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights and the University of Michigan, Wheatley is one of the finest athletes to come out of Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Wheatley is a 16-year coaching veteran, most recently having served as the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos this season.
Wheatley was selected for the position by Interim Director of Athletics Erika Wallace, according to a news release from WSU Athletics.
"Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program,” Wallace said in the release. “I'm looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”
As a sophomore in 1992, Wheatley won the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year award and concluded that season with a 235-yard game in the Rose Bowl earning him the game's MVP award, according to WSU Athletics.
He rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding three receiving touchdowns, and one on a kickoff return.
Wheatley told WSU Athletics he is excited to join the Warrior family.
"Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department…No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University,” Wheatley said in the news release.
Wheatley could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
