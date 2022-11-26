Wayne State’s new dance club, TRUTH, hosts weekly dance sessions every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Student Center to promote health and well-being through various forms of expression.
Connor Robinson, a junior marketing business administration major, founded TRUTH in September after an injury impacted his ability to incorporate fitness into his lifestyle.
“I was a competitive swimmer from 5 to 16 years old before I was involved in a car accident that resulted in a broken leg,” Robinson said. “For years, I felt uncomfortable with my own body and had to put the pieces back together.”
Robinson said the name TRUTH was inspired byJanet Jackson’s song “Truth'' from her 2001 album “All for You.”
“The song embodies everything I want out of this organization; passion, drive, sense of self and a feeling of being unfettered,” Robinson said. “My main inspiration for TRUTH is to have a safe space that promotes and advocates for physical wellness and mental health through open ended conversations, yoga, exercise, dance and strength building sessions.”
Freshman biological sciences major Arika Harvey said she joined the group because it didn't require prior experience.
“The fact that it was just a club where you could just come and dance, sing, meditate and just have fun. You don’t need any experience or anything of the sort to join,” Harvey said. “I personally don’t know of any other dance groups on campus so I was very excited when I discovered TRUTH.”
Sophomore psychology major MarQuevous Jackson said he joined the organization because of the accepting environment and culture Robinson created.
“The way the organization was branded and how welcoming the members and organization leader was—he made it clear it was an open studio to come and express yourself freely without judgment,” Jackson said.
Robinson said the organization covers numerous genres and gives each member an opportunity to suggest music.
“I love many music genres that span from R&B, pop, hip-hop, rock and alternative,” Robinson said. “I believe you can dance to any song so typically we will take a poll on what everyone wants to dance to before the TRUTH sessions.”
Jackson said the music and choreography changes during each TRUTH dance session.
“The Bluetooth device is always available to everyone and anybody can suggest songs,” Jackson said.“If I recall correctly one day we had a melting pot from Janet to Nicki Minaj to island music back to pop, it’s very diverse and so is the choreography.”
Robinson said he is proud of TRUTH and is excited to see it grow.
“What started out as just an idea to bring people together in fellowship has emerged as an amazing organization that I am truly proud of. Within the future of this organization I am excited for all possibilities such as welcoming more members, incorporating more wellness activities, and promoting a positive message for my peers,” Robinson said.
TRUTH is designed to be a good workout, Robinson said, but overall it's flexible and fun.
“For those who are just beginning their dance and wellness journey I hope they learn and take away from TRUTH that there are no rules,” Robinson said. “Many of the people who have come didn’t originally consider dance (as) a workout, but the cardio that we do during the sessions is vigorous. A little sweat never hurt anybody and it is my hope that you will always leave feeling refreshed, productive, and satisfied.”
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Connor Robinson.
