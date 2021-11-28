Dining options on campus have fluctuated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including halal dining options.
Safia Haniya Yusuf, a senior public health major and member of the Wayne State Muslim Student Association, said in an Oct. 23 message to The South End that the pandemic affected halal dining options available to the WSU community.
“Before the pandemic, while campus dining didn’t have as many options catering towards Muslim students, we at least could eat at Gold ‘n’ Greens (because of its wide vegetarian offerings),” she said.
Gold ‘n’ Greens did not reopen in the fall 2020 semester and has been closed since. Several campus businesses that offered halal options closed during the pandemic, including Albasha Subs and Byblos Cafe and Grill.
However, Towers Café and a number of businesses on campus offer halal dining options. This includes Leo’s Coney Island, Little Asia Mart, Blimpie’s Subs and 1000 Degrees Pizza.
Sabrina Khan, a junior biology major and MSA member, said she has seen positive changes throughout the last few years.
“With all the new dining options in general on campus, I’m seeing a lot of halal options as well...it does make me happy to see that there are more options for other people who follow halal diets,” she said.
With the pandemic’s effect on the economy, it makes sense that halal and other specific dietary options have been affected, Khan said.
“(N)ow that things are returning to some sort of normalcy I understand that (WSU), especially within dining, they are always asking for suggestions and feedback, and so I think that is a very important part of it, because they want to hear like what we're thinking,” she said. “They want our voices heard, so I do appreciate the effort, and I know that they are working hand in hand with us, so I do expect that there would be more changes coming about very soon.”
Yusuf said she is glad to see restaurants like Leo’s Coney Island and Delite Café and Deli have halal options, and she recognizes the pandemic impacted the logistics of the food supply system.
Yusuf said signage isn’t foolproof when it comes to making sure food is halal.
“I have had some confusion with Towers Café’s labeling before, as I accidentally ate bacon bits in a dish that was labeled as halal because of the chicken used,” she said.
Food workers usually know whether food is halal or not, but something as simple as a sticker would help students know automatically instead of needing to ask, Khan said.
“If (WSU) were to make it more like visibly welcoming or visibly accommodating, that would motivate a lot more students to maybe purchase meal plans or dine on campus or like live on campus,” she said.
Jeren Ghuojeghi, Student Senate College of Liberal Arts and Sciences representative, said she met with Resident District Manager Alex MacKenzie and Associate Vice President for Student Auxiliary Services Tim Michael on Nov. 5. They discussed improving signage and improving options on campus, including in the Student Center’s Midtown Market.
“(MacKenzie) said that he will look into adding more grab-and-go options like sandwiches and that type of thing within the next month, so I'm going to follow up with him, probably at the beginning of the new year,” Ghoujeghi said.
Ghoujeghi said efforts are being made to create a campus-wide design that would inform students where halal dining options are available.
“(W)hen I walk by 1000 Degrees like there's three different signs that say halal,” she said. “If you look at it, you'll know, so they (MacKenzie and Michael) said they were interested in creating some sort of symbol that could be put outside of like the Towers Café, for example, or that could be circulated to campus restaurants, that could kind of be like a universal Wayne State halal symbol for students.”
Ghoujeghi presented details about a Middle Eastern/North African Student Senate Initiative during a Sept. 16 Senate meeting.
The initiative was founded to aid MENA students and champion for them similar to the Black Student Union for Black students, Ghoujeghi said. Increasing halal dining for Muslim students of MENA descent is part of the initiative.
“(T)he MENA Council, with its vision at this time, will likely apply to be a registered student organization that works with Senate when Senate's resources/support is needed,” Ghoujeghi said in an Oct. 20 email to The South End.
Khan said Senate’s MENA initiative is necessary to recognize the various needs of students on campus. Khan said she hopes the initiative will also enable a variety of dietary restrictions to be supported and provided on WSU’s campus.
“(T)here’s a lot of diversity in different people’s diets, and so I think that with this, it’s just raising awareness to how diverse our campus really is, and then being able to cater to all of these different groups is super important,” she said.
Yusuf said WSU has options when it comes to finding suppliers for halal meat.
“(T)here are a lot of wholesale places and companies selling halal meat (especially in Dearborn),” Yusuf said. “It would be helpful if WSU and Aramark (Corporation) could work together with local companies to make campus dining more accessible for Muslim students.”
Ghoujeghi said she plans to implement a map that would show halal dining options on campus.
“I'm going to start working on the halal map as soon as I can and with postage that would probably be after our follow-up meeting. So in the new year, hopefully, in the spring, we see it popping up around campus,” she said. “And hopefully it's like fully integrated next fall so when new students come, it's like normal, it's nothing new.”
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
