Updates on the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, diversity and inclusion efforts and the discontinuance of the Master of Science in Anesthesia were given at the Wayne State University Board of Governors Dec. 4 meeting, held via Zoom.
The 2019 Affirmative Action Status Report by the Office of Equal Opportunity highlighted the population and demographics of employees at WSU.
“This has been a most extraordinary year for the board and for the university and one of the consequences of that has been that the 2019 Affirmative Action Status Report has been delayed to the end of 2020,” said Vice President General Counsel Louis Lessem. “It made sense still to go forward and present the highlights of the report, but the essence of what’s happened, the 2019 report will not reflect, of course, what has happened in the past most extraordinary year.”
Of WSU’s 4,953 full-time employees in 2019, 1,314 were white men, 1,499 white women, 855 minority men and 1,241 minority women, according to the 2019 Affirmative Action Status Report.
WSU’s full-time faculty consisted of 1,630 employees: 126 Black, 358 Asian, 43 Hispanic, 10 other minorities and 10 unknown. Women made up 43.5% of full-time faculty, ranking WSU seventh among similar national peers for women faculty as of 2019, according to the report.
“The university is taking steps to promote diversity among faculty through OEO support of the Provost’s office with respect to faculty hiring,” the report said. “The Provost has mandated that all search committee members receive annual search committee training provided by OEO."
Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Marquita Chamblee gave an update to the board on WSU’s 2016-2021 strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion.
WSU’s DEI mission is to create and advance knowledge, prepare a diverse student body to thrive and positively impact local and global communities, according to theupdate. The first comprehensive diversity climate assessment was launched between January and March of 2018 with surveys, interviews and data analysis on the demographic diversity of WSU’s campus.
The survey connected over 5,000 WSU community members to get a sense of how they felt about the DEI environment on campus, Chamblee said. Results were presented in April 2019 and the university is currently analyzing data for each of the schools, colleges and units within WSU.
“One of the identity groups that we did hear from was people who identify as having a disability and some of the concerns that they have,” Chamblee said. “We have an accessibility working group that is looking at how to support folks who identify as having disabilities, both in terms of physical support as well as other means of support."
CLAS Dean Stephanie Hartwell presented to the board about the college’s efforts in creating programs that are inclusive and appealing to students.
“Some of the threats to the college are demographics in the Midwest, in Michigan in particular in terms of enrollments, but we’ve figured out novel recruitment ways and been fairly nimble in our programming and responses to our students and what students want,” Hartwell said.
The CLAS has expanded student success by revitalizing women’s, gender and sexuality studies and global studies programming, combined with new neuroscience and general studies programs and social justice courses, Hartwell said. The college has also partnered with 12 other schools and colleges on campus to create internships, projects, dissertation guest lectures and more.
Normally receiving $20 million in research funding annually, this year the CLAS has reached an all-time high of $23 million, Hartwell said.
“We want all levels of the college engaged in grant writing and to give out creative ways of income generation,” Hartwell said. “We’ve developed a series of grant writing workshops that are peer taught by faculty.”
The BOG unanimously approved the discontinuance of the Master of Science in Anesthesia in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, effective Winter 2021, submitted by Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Laurie Lauzon Clabo.
“In Fall 2018, the program began to transition the Master of Science in Anesthesia to a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice,” according to the Academic Affairs Committee. “The current master’s program graduated its last students in August 2020, at which time there will no longer be a need for a master’s degree program in anesthesia.”
Other motions unanimously approved at the BOG meeting include:
The President or his designee to enter into a contract with DS Biotech, LLC, a Michigan Limited Liability Company.
The extension of the period of time during which the administrative policy governing Title IX remains in place until Dec. 2021, or as soon thereafter as a suitable policy may be presented to the BOG for consideration and adoption.
The establishment of endowment funds that total $180,600, for purposes as presented.
The naming of Sandra Hughes O’Brien as Governor Emeritus.
The establishment of the Sandra Hughes O’Brien Endowed Scholarship (Fund Functioning as an Endowment) to recognize scholastic achievement, encourage continued progress and to provide assistance to students in financing their education at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine.
The BOG congratulated Governor Shirley Stancato and Governor-elect Terry Lynn Land for winning the Nov. 3 WSU BOG election. Their eight-year terms begin Jan. 1, 2021.
The next BOG meeting will be held Jan. 29, 2021.
Nour Rahal is news editor at The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com or nrahal1@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Guneet Ghotra, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu.
