Baseball player Karter Fitzpatrick and tennis players Daniel Grey and Anais Ruyssen were named GLIAC Commissioner’s Award winners in June after leading their teams to successful spring seasons.
Each sports season, the 10 schools in the conference are eligible to enter three athletes on a women’s team and three athletes on a men’s team for the Commissioner's Award. Twelve of the 60 entered student-athletes are chosen for the award based on academic and athletic performance.
Wayne State has had more than 70 athletes present the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award since 2007 when the conference began posting its recipients.
Daniel Grey
Grey is a junior Neuroscience Honors major, two-time GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team honoree and one of six males to receive a GLIAC Commissioner's Award.
Grey said he learned he won the honor when scrolling through his phone, and it took him by surprise to see the award pop-up on his feed.
“I was really happy, I showed my parents right away,” Grey said. “Winning back-to-back GLIAC championships was a great feeling as well as the boys clinching a spot in the Sweet 16 against a team we had lost to earlier in the season…(it) was a fantastic experience.”
The ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athlete has had a successful season with a 29-10 singles record and 34-10 doubles record, finishing the season as a top 8 team. Grey believes he reached his goal of finally being nationally ranked in singles while maintaining a high doubles ranking with his partner Cedric Drenth.
Grey said while the constant travel was difficult to manage alongside his coursework, the team offered great support along the way.
“We spent a lot of time traveling throughout the Midwest and Florida. In the middle of that time I played a series of poor matches,” he said. “After that, being able to take a weekend off from tennis really helped me refocus before the conference play.”
Time Management has always been the key to his success, Grey said.
“My parents taught me from a young age how to make time for both athletics and academics,” he said.
Anais Ruyssen
Ruyssen is a junior sports management major and GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team selected for the 2023 year and one of six females to receive a GLIAC Commissioner’s Award.
Ruyssen said excited to learn she was a recipient of the 2023 GLIAC Commissioner’s Award.
“It is really an honor to get this award, it’s a source of motivation for the coming season,” Ruyssen said.
Ruyssen had a successful season, she was named an ITA-Academic Scholar-Athlete, became the No. 33 ranked singles player and led the tennis team to the NCAA championship.
“I really enjoyed being on the court and I made it my happy place. I want it to remain like that for as long as possible,” she said. “I think it’s important to be motivated at practice and not just in matches, but above all to enjoy the sport you play, to enjoy the effort.”
Ruyssen said towards the beginning of the GLIAC tournament she had a motivation slump following an injury to her in Oct. 2022.
“I couldn’t play the way I wanted, which frustrated me a lot, but once I fully recovered after resuming practice, it went much better,” she said.
Karter Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick is a senior civil engineering major, a pitcher on WSU’s baseball team and a three-time GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team selection. He is a two-time Commissioner's Award recipient.
Fitzpatrick completed the season with 10 wins, eight complete games and two shutouts, ranking second in the GLIAC in strikeouts with 70 total, third in both innings and starts with 81.1 and 12 respectively, and fourth in ERA with 2.66.
Fitzpatrick said it feels good to be recognized for the hard work he puts in for being a student-athlete.
“Being an engineering student during the season isn’t easy for sure, with having several in-person classes every day and having to be on a bus for the majority of the semester is tough,” he said. “I have found that when I really enjoy what I am learning and listening to the people teaching, it’s easy to perform it to the best of your abilities when you love what you're doing.”
Fitzpatrick said the 2023 GLIAC Championship season was the most memorable athletic season he’s been a part of.
“I’ve been lucky to be a part of some great teams at WSU and I’m glad we finally got something to show for our hard work,” he said.
Across his 37 career games, Fitzpatrick has compiled a 23-6 record with 3.47 ERA in 207.2 innings and 168 strikeouts. In his 10 complete games, he had two shutouts while facing 910 batters who have hit a combined .256 batting average.
Fitzpatrick said he attributes his success during the season to his support system.
“Knowing that only a few people have won the award multiple times is a huge sense of accomplishment and pushes me to work harder to have a chance to do it again,” he said.
Cris’stia Bowden is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Photos provided by WSU Athletics.
