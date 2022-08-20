Wayne State’s Student Senate discussed its ongoing initiatives and possible ideas to broaden their social media engagement among students during Thursday’s meeting.
The Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Project Group, directed by Director of Public Relations and Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio, proposed the strategy to start utilizing Senate’s social media accounts.
Treasurer Kaitlyn Kipp said this objective was created in hopes to make Senate more prominent on campus.
“We want to have more of a presence in students' lives…” Kipp said. “…We want to try and achieve this through our social media and make it more personable, and also put more information on there just so students can feel like we are being interactive and a part of the community.”
Current content ideas for the project group include initiative and project group highlights, university resources and faculty features on TikTok and Instagram. The responsibility of posting would alternate between Senate members through a sign-up page, DiMeglio said.
Editor in Chief of The South End Amelia Benavides-Colón gave a presentation giving details into TSE’s writing process in an effort to foster a positive working relationship between the two student organizations.
“I realize that it’s been a long time since we’ve all been on campus together so I wanted to give a refresher on how TSE operates and how we can best help each other this year,” Benavides-Colón said.
Senator at Large Zaynah Jadallah presented goals for the Middle Eastern and North African Working Group within JEDI.
Jadallah said she would like to post on the official Instagram page to bring light to the ongoing issues in Gaza and Somalia.
“My goal mostly was to make students feel that they’re not alone…and to have an open conversation about the recent trauma and mental health that comes with friends and family and relatives (overseas),” Jadallah said. “…and overall about helping the wellbeing of Arab slash Middle-Eastern students.”
DiMeglio said while MENA is under the JEDI Project Group, the working group isn’t directly affiliated with Senate — because of this, Strauss said Senate cannot make any final decisions regarding the group.
Dean of Students David Strauss said there are currently 341 tables signed up for FestiFall, a new record for the university, Strauss said.
“Students are excited and eager for the school year to start,” Strauss said. “And the tables are both departments and student orgs, so everybody is just really excited and ready to go for immersion into the 2022-2023 academic year.”
COVID-19 mandates for the fall semester will remain the same as they were for the winter 2022 semester, Strauss said.
In response to Monkeypox, there will be an incoming email to the WSU community before the start of the fall semester, he said.
Strauss said Student Center hours will be extended; the new hours are now 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours yet to be announced..
DiMeglio announced his departure from Senate to explore other opportunities — his resignation goes into effect August 26, he said.
The next Senate meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 1 in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Ashley Harris is the managing editor for The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Theresa De Benedetti.
