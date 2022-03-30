As Detroit oozes with talent, it’s no surprise that Wayne State has several students taking the Detroit art world by storm with their unique abilities.
Senior fashion design major Molly Broekman, junior journalism major Emma Guzman, and senior fashion merchandising major Madison Muszynski are three WSU students making names for themselves in the Detroit music and fashion scenes.
Molly Broekman
Broekman said the first time she remembers finding a passion for clothes and fashion design was in fourth grade. After leaving private school in the fourth grade, she ditched her uniform and began experimenting with fun outfits.
“I've always loved clothing and getting dressed… I remember getting excited every day to put a new outfit on,” Broekman said.
Now in her last semester at WSU, Broekman said she works to create original, handmade designs that are inspired by historical garments, such as skirts, corsets and dresses.
Broekman said she is focused on creating upcycled pieces that she would have loved in her youth.
“I try to create things that are whimsical and bring out one's inner child… I do a lot of textile work and use quilted fabrics,” Broekman said.
She primarily uses secondhand materials to create her garments.
“My grandma was a seamstress and had a huge stash of materials and tools that I inherited… that is how I started working with secondhand materials,” Broekman said.
After finding an upcycled garment niche, Broekman expanded her work and secured a six month internship as a design assistant with Unravelau, a brand from the Netherlands, she said.
“They are a slow fashion brand located in a place called the Upcycle Center where people can donate secondhand items for different brands and companies to use in the Upcycle Center,” Broekman said.
Broekman’s custom work has been featured on the Unravelau brand’s official Instagram page.
She said she hopes to lean more towards costume design work moving forward.
“It is my dream to work for Disney in their costume department or visual development department creating the outfits that characters in the movies wear,” Broekman said.
To find out more about Broekman’s custom work and design practices, check out her website and follow her on Instagram.
Emma Guzman
Guzman began her music career when she was eight years old by participating in local musicals and singing competitions, she said.
“At 11 and 12 is when I really started performing places for open mics, getting shows booked through that and networking with different musicians to be a part of their shows,” Guzman said.
At 13 years old, she was described by Detroit Metro Times writer Melina Glusac as a “songwriting prodigy.” Guzman has written and produced two full-length indie-folk albums, “Roots,” and “Strawberries” and has another on the way set to release in mid-June.
She has performed in venues like the UFO Factory in downtown Detroit and The Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream in Royal Oak.
Guzman has also worked with other WSU musicians to put on performances supported by the WSU Old Main Records Songwriter Summit accelerator program, to be recorded and released on Spotify.
She said now she mentors the next group of program participants, providing her knowledge and expertise.
“What I am most proud of is that I don’t limit myself to doing just one thing,” Guzman said. “I perform large shows, small gigs, teach songwriting, attend workshops… I try to do as much as I can.”
Guzman said she is currently a part of Assemble Sound, an artist residency that provides programming and collaboration between local artists.
She also showcases her music through her weekly radio program Word Worm, on 99.1 FM CJAM, which broadcasts in Windsor and Detroit.
To find out more about Guzman’s upcoming shows and releases, follow her on Spotify and Instagram.
Madison Muszynski
Muszynski is another student who has made waves in the Detroit fashion scene.
She said what began as a love for fashion at a young age coupled with quarantine boredom soon became a real business. She came up with the idea for a clothing heaven where discarded clothing comes back to life.
“Someone would call me and it would be 7:07 p.m., my total was $7.07… after seeing the number 707 just about everywhere, the name 707 Clothing Heaven just stuck and the brand was born,” she said.
Her brand focuses on one-of-a-kind, experimental clothing handmade from 100% sustainable sources in Detroit, she said.
After opening her shop in September 2020, she started with 30 garments and has since expanded her line by accepting custom garment orders.
Muszynski said she typically works on five to six custom pieces a week.
She has also worked with the WSU Virtual Dance Collaboratory and other artists to create custom pieces for their performances.
On Jan. 26, the popular downtown retail store Détroit is the New Black announced it would start selling 707 Clothing Heaven at its Woodward location as a part of its local designer accelerator program.
Joseph Evan, WSU student and merchandising assistant at Détroit is the New Black, said Muszynski’s brand stands out from others because it is “student-owned, woman-owned, Detroit based, and provides for itself with its sustainability.”
As a part of the accelerator program, 707 Clothing Heaven has its own section in the Woodward Détroit is the New Black location through this week. In her section, Muszynski showcases her upcycled garments to be sold directly to the public for full profit.
“We nurture creativity over commerciality,” Evan said. “I think what makes Madison and 707 stand out is that her garments are vibrant, funky, and sometimes avante garde.”
According to Détroit is the New Black’s website, the accelerator program was created “in an effort to find new local talent and support the development of emerging brands.”
Muszynski said she feels honored, especially as a student, to be chosen for this program and to have her garments be sold in the Détroit is the New Black retail location.
To find out more about 707 Clothing Heaven or to shop from the collection visit the brand’s website and Instagram.
Clare Blust is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at clareblust@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Emma Guzman.
