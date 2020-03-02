Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
Detroit Event with Elizabeth Warren - Tuesday, Mar. 3:
Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren might not be shopping for produce when she visits Eastern Market, but she will be looking for support from Michigan voters with the primary on Mar. 10. Doors for the event open at 5:15 p.m. with her speech beginning at 7:15 p.m. Admission will be first come first served, with RSVPs recommended.
Electronic Music Ensemble - Wednesday, Mar. 4:
Wayne State Students are talents, and WSU’s Electronic Music Ensemble is just another example. They will be showcasing their work from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Schaver Music Recital Hall. Come watch as the group incorporates electronic instruments like synthesizers, drum machines and computers in an orchestra outside of the traditional sense.
Past, Present & Future? 1920-2020 - Thursday, Mar. 5:
WSU will kick off Women’s History Month with a presentation from The Gender & Equity Committee of the President's Commission of the Status of Women from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Hilberry D, located in the Student Center. The presentation will feature Associate Professor of History and Director of the Gender Sexuality and Women’s Study Program Dr. Janine Lanza. Also present will be Assistant Director Office of Multicultural Student Engagement Stephanie Hawkes.
Silent Disco and Party - Friday, Mar. 6:
If there is one thing all college students have in common, it is waiting to do things until the last minute. And if you haven’t skated at the Campus Martius Park Ice Rink, this weekend is your last chance. Closing out the final weekend will be Detroit’s first silent disco on ice.
The Moth StorySLAM - Thursday, Mar. 5:
The popular storytelling series The Moth comes to Marble Bar with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The theme of the event is “Challenge” where participants are asked to prepare a five minute story of defying the odds and overcoming obstacles, however big and small they might be. One thing that might be a challenge is finding a seat at this popular event so arrive early.
Belle Isle Nature Walks - Saturday, Mar. 7:
Welcome back spring weather with a walk in the park at 10:30 a.m. at the Belle Isle Nature Center. Hiking routes on the island change from week to week and all our welcome.
Jack Filbrandt is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. He can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com
Malak Silmi is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com
Cover photo by Guneet Ghotra. Guneet is the graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu.
