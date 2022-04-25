Andrew Pankiewicz, a senior bachelor of fine arts performer and dance major, is wrapping up his final semester at Wayne State.
Pankiewicz said he had a passion for theater years before coming to WSU. Growing up with the Richmond Community Theatre initially interested him in performance art.
“Being able to perform and put on shows and being able to see the smile on people’s faces brought me so much joy,” Pankiewicz said. “I loved to entertain, I loved to convey stories and give people something to enjoy their night with.”
He said he was motivated to attend WSU because he believed the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance would provide him with opportunities to learn and grow.
“My mother personally wanted me to go to Oakland (University), but I looked at Oakland’s program and I didn’t like it,” Pankiewicz said. “I didn’t think it gave me what I was looking for to understand more of the beautiful role that (theater and dance) is.”
Pankiewicz transferred to WSU as a sophomore following two years at Macomb Community College. He said his hometown sheltered him from diversity, which made him appreciate WSU’s location in Detroit.
Senior BFA dance major Olivia Kimes said Pankiewicz has been enjoyable to work with on productions.
“I love how Andrew brings such a positive, funny energy to every room that he’s in,” Kimes said. “He’s super easy to get along with, he’s hilarious, and he’s very true to himself, and I think that’s such a strength…he operates fully as himself, which is very beautiful to witness.”
Pankiewicz said his education was constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic affected my Wayne State experience personally, in the sense that I felt a lot more distant from everyone and also distance to the opportunities that were presented,” he said. “(The Theatre and Dance Department) really tried with the limits that were given to us to give us opportunities. We were given opportunities to perform with varying degrees of success, but personally, during the pandemic, I felt unmotivated, I felt very alone, I felt very disconnected.”
However, the pandemic taught him the importance of prioritization and helped him appreciate and gain knowledge from certain classes, he said.
Biba Bell, assistant professor in the Theatre and Dance Department, said Pankiewicz brings positivity to Bell’s technique class.
“He’s always ready to start and excited about what proposals I’ll bring to the class that day,” Bell said.
Pankiewicz was a dancer, choreographer and soundboard operator in the BFA Senior Capstone Concert, “Making Our Mark,” which was held on Feb. 11 and 12.
The concert was originally scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22, but was postponed— along with most Theatre and Dance Department productions— when WSU temporarily moved most campus operations virtual throughout the month of January.
He said the change brought about several challenges.
“This might be an exaggeration, but the truth of the matter is in the course of five days, the date changed for our performance three to four times,” Pankiewicz said. “...Everyone was working overtime, and everyone was working so hard to make this production happen.”
Another challenge was rehearsals, as it was difficult to access in-person studios.
“We hadn’t seen each other in over a month over break, and then with this virtual learning, it was a whole other month,” Pankiewicz said. “...(theatre and dance students) were concerned that their pieces were either not finished, or they wanted to make large revisions, which made us feel unprepared.”
Kimes said Pankiewicz works well in teams and adds lighthearted fun to productions.
“He’s so entertaining and he brings an energy with him,” Kimes said. “Tech rehearsals have been brutally long…to keep that energy, and to keep that humor alive, and to keep the jokes flowing when we’re all dead is such a beautiful skill and such a magical thing to bring to the space.”
Pankiewicz plans to continue his theater and dance career after graduation, he said.
“I understand that, yes, it’s my final year here, but this isn’t the last time I’m going to plan on dancing,” he said. “If I know it was my last time performing, it probably would be more impactful, but because I have something to look forward to in the future, I hold onto that and it keeps me performing from a place of joy and appreciation and high energy, instead of kind of dwelling on the idea of, ‘Oh, this is the last time I get to do this,’ it’s a stepping stone to the next opportunity.”
While Pankiewicz is able to provide optimism for others, he’s also able to work well alongside others in the department, Bell said.
“Andrew has this quality to sort of bring people out,” Bell said. “...He takes delight in people’s personalities — whatever makes them unique, what they have to bring to a project, or to the space or the discussion.”
Pankiewicz will seek to carry his expertise gained at WSU through his career, he said.
“I want to take with me all the skills I learned…but I also want to take with me my desire to learn more,” he said. “. . .I want to take that hunger with me and the curiosity that I have here in Detroit, and I want to take that with me.”
He said his experience at WSU gave him a better idea of what theater and dance really mean, beyond the technical work involved.
“I am coming out of (Wayne State) not only with an appreciation and skills of how to dance and act and do dance and theater better — but I also understand the underbelly of education, of production, of pre-planning,” Pankiewicz said. “It’s more than just going on stage…and I never knew that before, and that’s one thing that Wayne (State) taught me with dance and theater that I never understood before.”
Pankiewicz plans to graduate in the upcoming spring/summer semester.
Ashley Harris is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Andrew Pankiewicz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.