Wayne State Department of Music is hosting its annual Saxophone Day at Old Main tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saxophone Day, a free event for anyone who wants to improve their saxophone abilities, is open to saxophone players of all ages.
Sponsored by the Detroit Saxophone Center, Saxophone Day will include various clinic sessions including an Improvisation Clinic and a Detroit Saxophone Ensemble.
Clinic sessions will be led by WSU music faculty Russell Miller, Chris Collins, Marcus Elliot and James Fusik.
James Fusik, associate professor of music and director of athletic bands at WSU, said the variety of clinics are used to target different areas of saxophone playing.
“They'll include jazz improvisation clinics where some of our clinicians will instruct and provide pointers on how to think and how to prepare when you're making up music at the moment,” Fusik said.
The event will include vendors such as Hewitt Music, where students can purchase equipment ranging from mouth pieces, reeds and other instrumental tools, Fusik said.
Fusik said if students are having trouble in their band classes, they can use the event to improve their skills.
“Something about the approach to making sound. It’s how we use our air, how we use our tongue, the shape of the lips, mouth and how it goes around the instrument,” Fusik said.
Fusik said WSU alumni will also be in attendance for the event.
Fusik said students and visitors will be able to see a featured concert performance by Marcus Elliot Quartet and a large saxophone student ensemble at the end of the event.
“It's kind of fun because all the participants get to work in clinics but then they also get to play a lot and work and play together in an ensemble at the end of the performance so it's a nice way of tying everything together,” he said.
Gabe Gilleland, a junior majoring in media arts and studies and minoring in music technology, said he thinks Saxophone Day will promote a sense of community and musical growth.
“It is always good to play with other musicians of a variety of styles and skill levels, as this can help make connections, and allow musicians to pick up on new styles and ideas,” Gilleland said.
Senior and former WSU band member Clare Bowman said she recommends other students to come to the event.
“It gives you the experience of learning from different instructors, with different modes of teaching, and allows you to play with a different group of people,” she said.
Gilleland said he hopes those who attend will pick up new techniques.
“I also hope if this event is successful, the music department will pursue similar events with different instruments or a particular genre or ensemble,” Gilleland said.
Bowman said there’s a strong sense of unity between those who participate.
“It will give them the experience of being a part of a community that has the same interests and similar aspirations that you have,” Bowman said.
Fusik said regardless of the recruits they receive, the Department of Music hopes to provide Detroit with engaging musical activities.
“Even if that doesn't happen, we're still spreading the love and the joy of the saxophone and the activity of it throughout the Detroit area and I'm very happy with our registrants so far,” he said.
SAXOPHONE DAY
Sunday, March 26
Online registration required before the event.
T-shirt and pizza lunch included.
Cost: Free
Deania Newman is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hh7155@wayne.edu.
Graphic by Mackenzie Johnson, The South End's graphic design editor. She can be reached at graphicdesignertse@gmai.com.
