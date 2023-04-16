Wayne State hosted a “President’s Preview Gala” to celebrate the opening of the new Hilberry Gateway on Friday.
The event was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and was attended by numerous donors to the Gateway project, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, WSU faculty, students and Facilities Planning and Management directors.
President M. Roy Wilson, in his commemorative address, acknowledged the importance of the Gateway opening.
“This project started many many years ago as the Hilberry Gateway project… I think (the name) is so fitting because it's a living acknowledgement that this building serves symbolically as the entry to the heart of Wayne State's physical campus,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he was pleased with the new level of opportunity the Gateway will offer students.
“It's been said before, but our students needed a state-of-the-art classroom because they are really talented, and to be able to have a facility that matches their creative and innovative talent. And we're here to celebrate what we have now, which is really just a fabulous facility,” Wilson said.
Carl Victory, a BA student in the theatre department and assistant director of “Cabaret,” said he was blown away by the look of the new facility.
“I'm super excited to be here. I am amazed. I've worked in quite a few theaters in my educational career, and this is by far the most beautiful space,” Victory said. “It's just super exciting for Midtown and the community and the university. I cannot wait to see the new students who enter campus use this as an art space.”
Graduate theatre student LaRaisha Dionne, who served as emcee for the evening’s address, said she is beyond grateful for the new theatre.
“I have performed in a lot of different facilities. And as I pursue this next stage in my career… I cannot express enough how important it is to us as students, (and) as artists… to have facilities that match the demand of (our) craft,” Dionne said.
Dionne said the opening of the Hilberry will put WSU students on-par with other universities across the country.
“Now we can join the ranks of our fellow colleagues in having this gorgeous state-of-the-art facility,” Dionne said. “I'm proud to represent our diverse and incredibly talented student body…They are ready for this next level.”
Rochelle Riley, Detroit’s Director of Arts and Culture, was invited to speak and touched on the legacy of WSU theatre and dance alumni, including Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Garth Fagan, Sam Richardson, Sonya Tayeh, S. Epatha Merkerson and Lily Tomlin.
Riley said she was inspired by the leadership within Detroit and Wayne State in bringing the Gateway together.
“It's not where you start. It's where you finish,” Riley said. When I was a little girl in North Carolina, I was in 4-H, and our motto was to make the best better. And that's what we're doing here in Detroit.”
Associate Vice President of FPM Robert Davenport said seeing the building open was rewarding.
“We're pleased that the project has concluded and we're open…The building owners have a vision and that needs to come to fruition in some way, shape or form, and so the journey getting here was just extraordinary (and) the teamwork was awesome,” Davenport said.
Matt Taylor, an assistant professor within the theatre department and head of lighting, said he was proud of WSU’s investment in the arts.
“How exciting to see a university and a community investing in a performing arts facility like this as well. So it's a really beautiful (facility) for WSU and for Detroit…The lighting and sound systems here are more advanced than almost any other university in the country,” Taylor said.
The reception concluded with a speech from CFPCA Dean Hasan Elahi, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Elahi said the mission of the Gateway embodies the culture of Detroit.
“I want to make it very clear that this space is not just from Wayne State. This is for our city…This is the city of arts and culture. This is the city that creates American culture…This is the city where our core identity is in creativity…So, really, this is what we are about,” he said.
Elahi said he feels the Gateway is creating the future of art.
“The reason that people want to come to Detroit is because of the arts and culture,” Elahi said. “The Hilberry (Gateway) represents a deep involvement in us, and in us creating this next phase of arts and culture. We are creating that next generation of American culture.”
