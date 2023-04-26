Wayne State College of Fine, Performing & Communication Arts students will have films on display at the upcoming Freep Film Festival just weeks after being showcased at similar festivals across the state.
Hosted by the Detroit Free Press, Freep Film Festival is a documentary-focused, four-day festival held Wednesday to Sunday at various locations around Midtown Detroit, with the option for at-home screenings.
Sophomore film major Ben Garza will be showing his film “Dear Anne: A Letter to a Friend” on Friday at the Michigan Science Center.
Garza previously showcased “Dear Anne” at the Ann Arbor Film Festival last month.
“I honestly still haven’t completely digested the fact that I had a film played at the biggest experimental film festival in the country,” Garza said.
Sophomore media arts and studies major Linda Miller will be showing her film “Overwhelmingly Overwhelmed” on Friday alongside Garza.
Miller said she never expected her short film “Overwhelmingly Overwhelmed” to be shown at a film festival.
“In my case I wouldn't have even thought of my film as something good that should have been in a festival without the push of my professor and others to try and have it submitted,” she said.
Graduate student Rishi Gudduguriki said seeing his experimental film “Red Sky” at the Ann Arbor Film Festival was like nothing he had experienced before.
“It was like a celebration of film and watching these shorts with like-minded people is a different experience than going to a movie theater,” he said. “The scariest feeling is watching your film along with dozens of strangers and you’re hoping they don’t hate it.”
Junior Vincent Renard said he was honored when his short film “Reaching Out” was shown at the Ann Arbor Film Festival.
“Having my work accepted into the festival was truly surreal. I’ve only just begun my foray into the world of professional filmmaking and being given an opportunity to showcase my work on a stage like the Ann Arbor Film Festival is wild to me,” he said.
Gudduguriki said having his work featured in the festival was a rewarding opportunity.
“When my professor reached out to me asking if he could submit it to the festival, it finally clicked like maybe something that I created is good enough,” he said.
Renard said the Ann Arbor Film Festival was not only his first time having his work shown at a film festival, but also his first time attending one.
“The sense of community and camaraderie was tangible and really inspiring. So many amazing local filmmakers came out to support each other’s work and cheer each other on, which was really heartwarming to see,” he said.
Morgan Hokett is contributing writer to The South End. She can be reached at morganhokett@wayne.edu.
Graphic by Mackenzie Johnson, The South End's graphic design editor. She can be reached at graphicdesignertse@gmai.com.
