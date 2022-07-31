A new fund in the Wayne State Department of Art and Art History is aiming to help graphic design students travel internationally.
The Moldenhauer Graphic Design International Travel Endowed Support Fund is a scholarship marking the retirement of 32-year WSU Graphic Design professor Judith Moldenhaur, who specialized in informative typography.
Eligible students are able to use the award money towards their tuition, travel and educational expenses for any educational travel experience, said April Hazamy, College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts gift officer.
Moldenhauer said she wanted to establish the scholarship to provide design students more opportunities.
“I feel very strongly that our students live in a global design community,” Moldenhauer said. “What the scholarship can do is help students recognize and become part of, and participate in that global design community.
Moldenhauer said she was one of the first art professors to help establish the graphic design program at WSU in 1992, Moldenhauer said. Since then, she worked with various international and local students, and programs including a fellowship to Sweden and two U.S. Department of Education grants.
During her time as a professor, she contributed to educational materials for Healthy Start, a U.S. government program aimed to improve infant mortality rates, and digital materials to help reduce postpartum depression, according to Moldenhauer’s website.
It’s important for graphic design students to realize they have the power to impact the world around them, said Moldenhauer.
“They're part of this big world of design and they're a citizen of the world too…and what they do in Detroit has ramifications and can influence what's happening around the world,” she said.
WSU graphic design alum Alex Shammami said Moldenhauer laid the foundation for his student experience.
“I don’t think I’ve met a more thorough professor in my entire life,” Shammami said. “The foundational materials that I’ve learned in her class have been the most important design knowledge I’ve gained from my entire time at Wayne State.”
Art major Camille Johnson, who concentrates on graphic design, said scholarships that support art students are amazing.
“Usually you hear about sports scholarships or academic scholarships but to have one in a less common field where you can go into college and do what you love, is truly a great thing,” Johnson said.
The travel fund is sponsored by donations matched to reach $10,000 by anonymous donors with applicants funded on a case by case basis, according to WSU.
Johnson said studying abroad is overlooked in the art community but it can immensely grow students in their careers.
“Most people who get to study abroad are usually in a different field but I feel that this program could help those who want to do things like design video games or software,” Johnson said.
Shammami said had he been given the opportunity to travel internationally he would’ve taken it.
“If I was a student, I would apply for the fund to go back to the place that my parents are from in Iraq and learn how to design in their native language,” he said.
Moldenhauer retired in May after establishing the scholarship fund in her name.
“It’s been a real kick to teach at Wayne,” Moldenhauer said. “I would put our students up against anybody else in the country or in the world. So this scholarship is a great way to help expand the connection with Wayne across the globe.”
Shawntay Lewis is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Bethany Owens is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gx6114@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Judith Moldenhaur.
