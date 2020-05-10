Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.