Wayne State's film program in the Department of Communication is adjusting its experience-based curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSU film and marketing alum Kelsey O’Brien said the film program took measures to allow students to safely continue director’s workshop productions, which were held off campus.
“The film department was really helpful in that they supplied us with all of the essential gear that we needed beyond just sanitized film equipment,” O’Brien said. “They gave us hand sanitizer, masks, face shields, anything we needed that would help us feel more safe on set.”
Adjunct Professor Paige Wood said it was simple to transition her class to online learning because she already had experience.
“I teach film producing, so if I were to translate a lot of my day-to-day when I’m not on set or actively in production, I’m on the computer,” Wood said. “So much of my work is already done virtually.”
Senior film major Brent Chadha said he was worried about how the film program would change due to the pandemic.
“The film department had their stuff together to keep things working smoothly but not enough to be ready for Covid,” Chadha said.
O’Brien said the program requires productions to have a COVID-19 compliance officer on sets to ensure that industry-standard safety protocols are followed.
“The role of the compliance officer is to make sure that everyone is social distancing and keeping their masks above their nose and mouth,” O’Brien said.
Chadha said he adjusted his academic schedule once classes became entirely virtual over the 2020-21 academic year.
“I didn’t take production classes for that year but the film classes I was taking were done about the same as other classes that were forced to go online,” Chadha said.
The film program is a tight-knit group and the pandemic fostered connection among its students and faculty, O’Brien said.
“I think Covid got us to connect more because we’re always on Zoom calls and just trying to stay connected,” O’Brien said. “It brought us together.”
Although there were some changes to how productions were normally conducted, O’Brien enjoyed ending their time at WSU on a set, they said.
“With Covid, we thought, ‘Okay, so how are we going to do this class because everyone is gonna have to get together and we’re going to have to make a film’ and it was honestly one of the best experiences of my life being able to still get together with and be creative with my peers,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said COVID-19 protocols have produced a new mentality about the importance of creating a safe work environment.
“These actors and filmmakers work long hours and sometimes they go to set when they’re not feeling well,” O’Brien said. “I think Covid was a big realization for people to not come to set when they’re sick.”
Wood said she felt her students effectively adjusted to virtual learning, despite her concerns.
“There may have been moments or lapses of capacity where they’re just like ‘I’m burnt out. I need to check out for a bit’ in some instances during the pandemic but for the most part my students have been really driven,” Wood said. “I’ve been really impressed with their will and their strength to put everything forward in these classes.”
Morgan Hokett is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at morganhokett@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
