Wayne State’s Elaine L. Jacob Gallery is presenting its Confluent: Detroit Art and the University Art Collection exhibition through Dec. 9 and features artwork from more than a dozen Detroit artists.
Several Detroit-based artists were matched with pieces within the University Art Collection. Artists with new pieces on display in the exhibit include: Anita Bates, Jeanne Bieri, Darryl Deangelo Terrell, Sergio De Giusti, Mariam Ezzat, Mary Freedman, M. Saffell Gardner, Laura Makar, Sandra Osip, Tom Pyrzewski, John Rizzo and Donita Simpson.
University Art Collection curator Grace Serra said the selected artists were paired with Detroit artists from past generations, such as multimedia artist Gordon Newton or painter Ellen Phelan, to display art with or be inspired by.
“I was thinking specifically about pairing them with artworks in the collection, or inviting them to select works in the collection that they would like to have their work sort of exhibited with,” Serra said. “That was kind of the premise of really trying to shed light on the University Art Collection because not a lot of people know about it after 50-years because we don’t have a gallery.”
Assistant Professor of Teaching Anita Bates has her multimedia piece “From Way Up High” on display, paired with drawings by Ronald Weil from the University Art Collection.
Serra said she paired the two artists together because she could see their pieces were made through unique creative thinking.
“I think that Ron and Anita's approach to making paintings and drawings are in the same way. You can’t figure out how they’re made. You don’t see a brush stroke, you don’t see a pencil mark,” Serra said. “I call it ‘alchemy,’ like it’s a magical process that they made work.”
Bates said the natural aspects of living in Detroit inspired her piece.
“My work is greatly influenced by nature and the environment, whether it be the channeled and rhizomatic surfaces of tree bark or the gravel and asphalt that I encounter every day on the streets of Detroit,” Bates said.
Bates said she was overjoyed to be selected for the ‘Confluent’ exhibition.
“When I walked into the Elaine L. Jacob Gallery during installation of ‘Confluent,’ I thought, ‘wow, how lucky am I?’” Bates said. “Every artist in this exhibition brings their ‘A’ game.”
Serra said while curating the exhibit, she wanted to highlight the importance of WSU’s role in Detroit art. Art from previous generations in the exhibit feature artists such as Kurt Novak, Judy Pfaff and others.
“It’s also to shed light on Detroit artists and the role that Wayne State has played,” she said. “So many artists said to me ‘I never came to Detroit until I came to Wayne,’ so Wayne brought them to Detroit and they stayed.”
WSU Galleries Gallery Manager/Preparator Laura Makar has her hand-cut paper artwork, “Hallelujah,” “Enlightened (Crossing Over)” and “Gloria” displayed in the exhibit. Her artwork was paired with “Line Drawing #101” and “Line Drawing #103” by mixed-media artist Susan Hauptman.
Makar hand-cut each piece, which took an average of 4 or more months each. She said the time-intensive process helped the beauty of the pieces come to life.
“Each piece starts out as a drawing, utilizing patterns created from found imagery,” Makar said. “The large-scale drawings are then transferred onto paper and hand cut using an X-acto knife. The process is tedious and requires patience. The beauty lies within the repetitive process of meticulously piercing the paper.”
Serra said when looking at the generations of these artists, WSU artists shared an investigative process when creating their art.
“A lot of universities will have a style, and I don’t think we see a Wayne style but we see this sort of thread of curiosity and exploration that artists never give up,” Serra said.
