Wayne State’s Underground Theatre kicked off its fall season with the musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s “The Lightning Thief.”
The show, directed by Jacob Lipski, who earned his BFA in acting from WSU in May, and recent graduate Mateo Davis, is rooted in Greek mythology and follows demigods Perseus (Percy) Jackson, Annabeth and the satyr Grover as they attempt to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt.
Lipski said the performance was the largest production the student-led Underground has performed to date.
“This show specifically is probably one of the biggest shows that (we have) done, and might ever do,” Lipski said. “It’s a real pleasure to work with everybody in the company as well as the production team to build this show up from the ground.”
Senior Jack Welcher said the leading role of Percy couldn’t have been more fitting for him.
“Percy Jackson is a character I have always really connected with. My approach to playing Percy is to play him honestly, and thoughtfully,” Welcher said. “I want to really focus on that change that Percy experiences, and echo the weight and anxiety of that journey of change.”
Junior Shannon Dingle plays Percy’s best friend Annabeth, and said because the story has such strong ties to the legends of Greek mythology, it was important for cast members to research their roles.
“It's kind of like studying all the puzzle pieces before you can put it together correctly. It's a lot of work, but I wouldn't want to be doing anything else,” she said.“ I'm focusing a lot of attention on how (Annabeth’s) relationship with her parents affects her and essentially is the emotion that drives her through the story.”
Welcher said he could feel the passion radiating off the cast during rehearsals.
“We started rehearsals on July 10. The first couple weeks were music rehearsals, and (it was) a blast.” Welcher said. “I am so happy to be working on this show with everyone involved because everyone is so committed and loves the Percy Jackson series so much, and it shows in all of our work.”
“The Lightning Thief” received a standing ovation following the conclusion of the show, and was complete with detailed attention to lighting, choreography and even props. Students who missed “The Lightning Thief” can catch "Silent Sky" from Sept. 29. through Oct. 15.
