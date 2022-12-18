Wayne State School of Medicine students and other local musicians are cultivating their musical talents as members of the Detroit Medical Orchestra for the 2022-2023 concert season.
Founded in 2009, DMO aims to create a space for medical students and professionals to “explore the connection between music and healing,” according to its website.
DMO President Danish Ali said the orchestra is returning for its first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the DMO to perform virtually in 2020.
The orchestra performs three free, public concerts each season, in addition to several chamber concerts with groups of DMO musicians who sometimes play for hospital patients, Ali said.
The 2022-2023 season began Nov. 13 in the Student Center with classical pieces such as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 and Mendelssohn’s Overture The Hebrides.
Ali said all the pieces performed by DMO are classical works suggested by members.
“It’s very exciting, and difficult, but the orchestra wanted that,” Ali said. “After every season we ask the orchestra what they want to play in the future.”
DMO Vice President Nolan O’Hara said outreach in the community, especially the medical community, is important to the orchestra.
“We’ve played in hospital lobbies, we’ve played in small groups in hospital rooms…” O’Hara said. “It’s kind of by bringing the music to the community as a community orchestra, we try and definitely make that part of our mission, to make classical music really accessible to the community.”
The DMO is a symphonic orchestra with violins, violas, flutes, clarinets, double bass, among other instruments played by musicians of all skill sets and backgrounds. O’Hara said the orchestra is always looking for additions to the strings section.
Music Director and conductor Zeljko Milicevic said the DMO stands out from other ensembles he’s worked with.
“This group is really unique because they play with a fierce passion,” he said. “Nobody has to, but they want to.”
Dr. Michael Cher, WSUSOM professor and chair of the Department of Urology, was a founding member of the orchestra.
“It was either 11 or 12 years ago that a medical student who played violin sent around an email to the whole School of Medicine community, asking if anybody was interested in starting an orchestra, and then we had a meeting in Scott Hall,” Dr. Cher said. “And that’s kind of how it started.”
Dr. Cher said the symphony member’s dedication to the orchestra is passionate.
“Our orchestra has a lot of energy because everybody’s a volunteer and if you’re going to give up every Sunday night to go to rehearsals, you must really like playing,” Dr. Cher said. “So everybody comes full of energy and ready to practice and rehearse hard.”
WSUSOM alum Darion Twitty plays violin in the orchestra this season and said the orchestra is understanding of members' busy schedules as they balance school and medical field training.
“Last season I was on an inpatient service and I worked 70 hours a week. I realized I had to sacrifice coming to some rehearsals but, I find that coming here when I can, and putting in the time at home when I can, it pays off in the end because everyone has each other's back,” Twitty said.
Dr. Cher said he likes that the DMO serves as a place for its members to take time out of their day for music.
“I think it’s actually good for their mental health,” Dr. Cher said. “...Healing through music, it applies to our audiences but it also applies to the musicians themselves.”
Upcoming concerts:
Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, located at 14601 Lincoln St., Oak Park
March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, located at 4800 Woodward Ave., Detroit
May 21 at 3:30 p.m. at WSU’s St. Andrew’s Memorial Hall, located between Manoogian Hall and Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at shawntay.lewis@wayne.edu.
All photos by Shawntay Lewis.
Commented