Wayne State’s Korean-pop dance cover group Impulse hosted its first fall showcase in collaboration with WSU’s International Education Week Monday evening in the Student Center.
The showcase featured K-pop dance performances covering artists such as Loona, JIN and Lee Ji Han.
The K-pop genre originates from South Korea and is influenced by Western music genres such as rock, hip hop and electronic music. The genre includes a combination of English and Korean-style music and lyrics.
Catherine Franklin, project coordinator of International Programs and Educational Outreach in the Office of International Programs, said sharing international culture is a fun way to compare and contrast culture characteristics.
“Events during International Education Week are both fun and informative,” Franklin said. “Highlighting different cultures helps our students become more globally aware by recognizing the differences and similarities we all share.”
Impulse member Carrington Miller said being a member of the group has made her more open-minded to global cultures.
“You get a new perspective on life,” Miller said. “Usually when you grow up you're in a bubble of how you're raised or the people you're around. I grew up in a small town that isn’t very diverse. So coming to Wayne State and meeting a bunch of different cultures opened my eyes and allowed me to experience things and grow as a person.”
Impulse was founded as WSU’s first K-pop dance group in 2019 by psychology major and Impulse President Euphoria Yang.
Since then, Yang said the group has worked to provide a space for students to perform live at campus events.
“Our goal is that we want to create a welcoming community where dancers of all levels can get together and improve their dance and find friends,” Yang said.
The group works together to make performance covers of K-pop dances and songs. They also meet three days a week to discuss choreography, outfits, music and performances.
“The choreography that we do is primarily the original choreography put out by the original music label, we do make our own arrangements to accommodate for different amounts of members or different ranges of song depending on what we need for each performance,” she said.
Yang said she enjoys the diverse and open environment Impulse creates.
“I love the fact that everybody has a totally different experience, and that everybody in our group comes from a wide range of backgrounds,” she said.
During the showcase, 30 Impulse members worked together to perform 13 different songs. Yang said this year’s group is the largest in the group’s history.
“Back when I founded Impulse in 2019, we were like three or four people in a room. Now we're up to like 50, which is incredible,” Yang said. “Seeing us grow so much in this past semester alone has been really amazing.”
Impulse held a ticket giveaway for American music artist MAX to promote his upcoming show on Dec. 9 at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit.
Impulse collaborated with the Office of International Programs for International Education Week to spread awareness about the importance of learning about other cultures.
“…It seemed like a really cool opportunity to show a different culture and be a part of something, but also to spread the word about Impulse. So we just thought it'd be a cool collaboration for opportunity, and just a fun activity to get all of our members dancing …and then have people see Korean culture as part of International Education Week,” Miller said.
Domonique Russell is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at dz5270@wayne.edu.
All photos and video by Domonique Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.