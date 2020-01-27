Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
A Conversation with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha - Mon. Jan. 27: The doctor who helped expose the Flint water crisis will be speaking from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. in Bernath Auditorium, located inside the Undergraduate Library. Topics addressed by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will include the medical profession, social justice, her work to combat the lead crisis and important factors shaping her outlook on society.
WDET StoryMakers Meet Up - Wed. Jan. 29: From WDET comes a documentary open-mic night to the Senate Theater from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Film makers and audio storytellers are invited to share short clips with the audience and discuss their project after. Participants interested in sharing are asked to RSVP, but you don’t have to share what you’re working on in order to attend this free event. Get a sneak peek at what Detroit documentarians are working on and meet fellow creatives.
The 2020 Academy Award Nominated Short Films - Friday, Jan. 31: The Detroit Film Theater’s most popular program returns this Friday at 7:00 p.m. All of the 2020 Oscar Shorts will be shown back-to-back, giving the audience an opportunity to pick their favorite film before the Feb. 9 show. Tickets cost $9.50, and the program will run at the Detroit Film Theater, located in the Detroit Institute of Arts, through Feb. 16.
World Hijab Day - Saturday, Feb. 1: Many individuals around the world will be celebrating the hijab: a garment worn by Muslim women to cover their hair and dress modestly. There will be a celebratory event at Yemen Cafe in Hamtramck at 5 p.m., with giveaways, head-wrapping demonstrations and poetry readings. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1470260763111765/
NFL Super Bowl - Sunday, Feb. 2: The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 54th annual Super Bowl. There will be many watch parties across the city, including a party at the Student Center.
