Wayne State’s Department of Music held a virtual concert on Tuesday, featuring Jazz Big Band II.
The in-person performance was live streamed on the Department of Music’s website to a virtual audience. Due to WSU COVID-19 guidelines, all Music Department performances this semester must follow this format, said Vincent Chandler, lecturer in Jazz Studies and concert director.
Despite having an online audience, it still felt good to practice and perform on campus, Chandler said.
“We have restrictions,” Chandler said. “We have social distancing and students are wearing masks when they’re not playing and they’re covering their bells. It’s still a beautiful thing to meet in person because we went over a year without meeting in person.”
The band performed selections from award-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove, including “Hardgroove,” “Crazy Race,” “Bop Drop,” and “Strasbourg / St. Denis.”
Chandler has performed with the Roy Hargrove Big Band, he said. This personal experience and Hargrove’s musical legacy motivated him to select these songs for the concert, he said.
“Roy Hargrove passed away a few years ago and he would have been about 52 years old now if he was still alive,” Chandler said. “He is one of the most influential musicians of the last three decades. Anybody who plays jazz under 50 years old has been influenced by Roy. I toured with his big band for 10 years and he was one of my heroes.”
Trombonist Abigail Thibodeau said in an interview on Monday that she was looking forward to the concert.
“It’s really nice to be back on campus,” Thibodeau said. “I really missed playing live and playing with other musicians in real time. When I learned trombone, I learned more of a jazz background rather than a classical background, and I wasn’t really getting that opportunity before or during the pandemic.”
Chandler said that being able to perform in-person makes a big difference.
“If there’s any field where you need to meet in person, it is definitely music,” Chandler said. “Being a musician was never really possible with technology to make music online. The best music is made when we can feel one another’s energy, we’re with one another, and we can feed off of one another.”
This semester, Jazz Big Band II learned and memorized tunes without music stands for the first time. Typically they play using sheet music and are directed by Chandler.
“I had them learning music by ear as a group because if you really look around, if you ever go to any kind of concert; classical, big band jazz, R&B. . . nobody’s reading music,” Chandler said. “Once you go out into the world as a musician, you’re going to be expected to have a good ear.”
Tenor saxophonist Jeffrey Crusan said he has experience with this performance-style and enjoys it.
“Everything that I’ve learned outside of school has been by ear even though I would still write it down for other musicians in my own band,” Crusan said. “I would still be playing without music from memory by ear. So it wasn’t totally foreign to me.”
Thibodeau said playing by ear gave the band more energy through increased auditory coordination between band members.
“We all just kind of depend on nonverbal communication with each other,” Thibodeau said. “We really have to listen to each other to figure out when to come in and what to do here (in the tunes). I like that because sometimes you get excited with the music and focus on what you’re playing.”
Crusan said he has appreciated learning from Chandler this semester.
“He’s (Chandler) great,” Crusan said. “Being more oriented with blues, rock, not necessarily bebop (jazz style from the 1940s and 1950s), I can enjoy learning that and can still relate to him on a level beyond jazz, and bebop because he’s so familiar with it.”
Chandler said he hopes to recruit more students to the WSU Music Department following COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our department is becoming more and more attractive,” Chandler said. “Our students are immediately immersed in the Detroit jazz scene because they’re right here immersed in it but there is something about the COVID-19 quarantine that was just enough to tip students to the other side (away from music). So I’m looking forward to increasing our numbers and looking forward to leaving an impact on the community.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Shawntay Lewis.
